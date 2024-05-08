Daddy Lumba had an epic showdown in London on May 6, which brought various Ghanaian artistes and fans together

A heavily pregnant fan caused a stir online as she mounted the stage to spray Daddy Lumba with cash

Reports indicate that the fan has delivered a bouncing baby boy a few days after the show

On May 6, Daddy Lumba's Legends Night concert was held at the Light House Theatre in London, bringing together scores of seasoned Ghanaian music lovers.

Fans enjoyed performances from the highlife legend's expansive catalogue, spanning over two decades.

During the show, a heavily pregnant fan who couldn't hide her joy seeing her idol on stage went viral as she joined him on stage.

Daddy Lumba and his pregnant fan in London.

Daddy Lumba's fan delivers a baby boy

Footage of Daddy Lumba's heavily pregnant fan caught the attention of fans who admired her decision to jam in her state and also expressed their concerns about her health.

Reports indicate that Lumba's heavily pregnant fan has given birth to a baby boy. Blogger Zionfelix shared the news, saying:

"Thrilling news for Daddy Lumba! The pregnant woman who splashed cash on him on stage at Legends Nite with Daddy Lumba has welcomed a healthy BABY BOY. Sending congratulations to the happy family!"

Netizens react to the good news

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they reacted to the good news after Daddy Lumba's concert.

umadyfoundation.gh said:

The baby was waiting for daddy!

dandyderick wrote:

Hope she’s gonna name the baby “Daddy”

afia_akuameah noted:

This woman is a whole vibe...❤️❤️❤️

dominickkk20 commented:

Guys! She just delivered a bouncy baby boy right after the program n they named him small Lumba! nbs

Shatta Wale eulogises Daddy Lumba on stage

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale had bowed to Daddy Lumba on stage after the highlife legend invited him to share in his glory at his recently held concert in London.

Shatta Wale hailed the highlife legend for charting the path for younger stars like himself, Stonebwoy, and Sarkodie.

Shatta Wale's gesture earned him significant praise from numerous Ghanaian music lovers.

