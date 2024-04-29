An old student of Holy Child has been praised after news of her academic achievements went viral

Dr Jochebed Adwoa Sutherland, an alumna of Holy Child School, is receiving congratulatory messages online after news of her academic exploits went viral.

The 2017 WASSCE overall best student in Ghana and West Africa, who also represented her school in the 2017 NSMQ, picked up 12 awards at the recently held University of Ghana's Vice Chancellor's Ceremony in Honour of Award Winners for the 2022/2023 academic year.

The awards included Best Student in Community Health, Best Female Student in Opthalmology, Best Student in Anaesthesia, MB ChB Final Part II Best Student and Best All-Round Student Throughout the Course.

The other awards were Best in Clinical Surgery, Best in Medical Microbiology, Overall Best Student in Surgery, Overall Best Student in Community Diagnosis, Overall Best Student in Opthalmology, and Best Student in Trauma and Orthopedics.

Ghanaians commend Dr Sutherland

Social media users who reacted to the post praised Dr Jochebed Sutherland on her academic achievement.

Araba Gyesiwa commented:

Congratulations Beautiful May you be a blessing to the world in healthcare

Inside Techiman stated:

It takes some real level of commitment to achieve these. Congrats. Soar higher.

Kofi Ansah Foster added:

Well deserved….Congratulations madam

Kwaku Boahen replied:

Congratulation sis you make central region proud

Fiifi Sarsah replied:

Big congrats...you are really an amazing person and a big inspiration for the young girls and boys ...

Augustine Amakye Ogas added:

You do all congratulations

UCC alumnus picks up seven awards

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Ernest Enyan also earned seven awards during the university's 2024 graduation.

He emerged as the Best Graduating Pre-Clinical Student, the Overall Best Male Medical Student, ⁠the Best in Molecular Medicine, and the Best Student in Radiology.

Dr Enyan also received the Best Student in Chemical Pathology and Best Student in Medical Biochemistry awards and capped them with the Best Graduating Male Student prize.

