Like the Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School, the Achimota School National Science and Maths Quiz team was flown to Accra from Kumasi for the competition's final by one of its old boys.

Captain Ivan Nartey, the Head of Flight Operations at Africa World Airlines, flew the team.

The contestants also spent time in the plane's cockpit with Captain Nartey ahead of the flight.

Achimota School got to the final with 41 points after a contest with Wesley Girls' High School, which had 31 points, and St. Louis with SHS 26 points. They will be facing PRESEC and Opoku Ware School.

Opoku Ware School obtained 38 points against Pope John Senior High School and Minor Seminary, who bagged 36 points and Prempeh College's 36 points.

PRESEC had 44 points to defeat Mfantsipim and Keta Senior High Technical School.

Michael Larbi of the 2003 year group flew them to Accra for the final, and his co-pilot was Samuel Appiah of the 2007 year group.

Achimota School wins Mangana Schools Debate Championship 2023

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Achimota School won the Mangana Schools Debate Championship Accra edition to take home the trophy on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

They triumphed over contests from other equally talented students to win the final prize in the competition hosted by Speech Forces at the Academic City University College.

Taking to Facebook, the school celebrated the achievement with pictures showing the team smiling.

