Nana Kwame Asiedu-Amponsah, a BSc Human Biology graduate, has emerged as the overall best-graduating student at the College of Health Sciences of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The Mfanstipim School alumnus bagged a cumulative weighted average (CWA) 84.52 to earn the milestone.

Mfanstipim alumnus Nana Asiedu-Amponsah named best student at College of Health Sciences. Photo credit: @VOICE_of_KNUST.

Asiedu-Amponsah inspires a post online

The Voice Of KNUST amplified the remarkable academic milestone on X, prompting a wave of accolades for Asiedu-Amponsah.

“Asiedu-Amponsah, a 4th-year medicine student, has been adjudged the Overall Best Student of the College of Health Science at the College of Health Sciences 2024 Excellence Awards,” the caption read.

Speaking about the accomplishment, Asiedu-Amponsah expressed interest in internal medicine specialities.

“Maybe cardiology and nephrology. Nephrology because there’s a need when it comes to end-stage kidney disease; people need dialysis just to give back to the community. Cardiology because it’s interesting,” he said, according to Joy News.

Asiedu-Amponsah received a plaque and certificate at the KNUST College of Health Sciences Excellence Awards 2024.

Before Nana Kwame Asiedu-Amponsah's academic milestone, Ghanaian Kate Agyakomah emerged as the overall best-graduating student in the seventh cohort of the Diploma in Midwifery programme at the University of Cape Coast (UCC). A former Prempeh College student, Joseph Appiyah, also graduated with a medical degree from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Netizens praise Asiedu-Amponsah

The inspiring achievement by Asiedu-Amponsah has ignited waves of commendation in the comments area.

@akwadaa_nyame6 said:

A win for MOBA.

@lawson__09 commented:

That's my mentor.

@AKWASIA84650769 wrote:

Big congrats to him.

@ramsey_addison said:

Sharp guy.

