An 11-year-old British-Ghanaian author has built an e-library and a computer lab for Saint Paul’s Methodist Preparatory School in Tema

Sarah Afua Kittoe made a heartfelt promise when she first visited Ghana at just 10 and recently fulfilled it

The youngster also plans to finalise a physical book library for the school to encourage learning and reading among the pupils

Sarah Afua Kittoe, a kindhearted 11-year-old British-Ghanaian author, has built an e-library and computer lab for Saint Paul’s Methodist Preparatory School in Tema.

This fulfils a commitment she made at the age of 10 during her first trip to Ghana, which included stops at several media outlets and her father's alma mater, Saint Paul's Methodist Preparatory School in Tema, where she pledged her support.

British-Ghanaian author Sarah Afua Kittoe builds e-library for Tema school. Photo credit: Sarah Kittoe.

Source: Facebook

Kittoe beyond charity

When she was nine, she wrote and published three books: The Friendship Club, Lindsey and the Blue Fox, and Sarah Kittoe’s Colouring Book for Toddlers.

Kittoe completed and released her fourth book, Ama and the Lost Key, with a Ghanaian theme. The book launch is set for Saturday, April 6, 2024, at the Croydon Library in London. The youngster plans to complete a physical block at Saint Paul’s Methodist Preparatory School.

When she donated to Saint Paul’s Methodist Preparatory School in Tema, Kittoe’s compassionate personality did not surprise her parents, Albert and Nozipho Kittoe.

Her e-library comes after the lead pastor of Alpha Hour, Pastor Elvis Agyemang, donated machines and hospital beds, among other items, to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital to mark his birthday.

Alicia Keys donates $60,000 to help save the arts programme at her alma mater

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that celebrated singer Alicia Keys and her music label have contributed $60,000 to a fundraising campaign to retain the Professional Performing Arts School (PPAS) in New York City.

It comes after 12-year-old girl Tennyson Artigliere, a seventh grader, created a GoFundMe to raise $102,000 (GH¢1,329,720.96+) to prevent the performing arts programme in the school from permanently closing due to budget cuts.

When the singer, who also attended the school, learnt about the girl’s quest to save the Professional Performing Arts School, she contributed $60,000 (GH¢782,188.80).

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh