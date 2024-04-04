Elder Samuel Kofi Ampiah is a famous Ghanaian gospel composer who has written over 200 Pentecostal songs for the body of Christ

He died on Sunday, March 31, 2024, and it was announced by the Apostolic Church-Ghana, where he has been a member for over 60 years

In a statement, the church extended their deepest condolences to the family for their loss

A renowned Ghanaian gospel composer, Elder Samuel Kofi Ampiah, has died at the age of 99.

Until his demise, he was a member of the Apostolic Church-Ghana.

A statement shared by the church on its Facebook page indicated that Elder S.K Ampiah died on Sunday, March 31, 2024. However, his demise was announced by the church on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

The deceased was an elder of the Apostolic Church-Ghana for over 60 years and was a minister who composed several Pentecostal songs for the church and the body of Christ.

Some of his most popular songs include “Mo mma yɛn mma Yesu mo”, “Awurade gyina m’akyi”, “Yesu ne wu na”, and “Sɛ w’ahu Yesu a ma ne nwuma pa no ntena wo mu”.

Elder S.K Ampiah was born on April 10, 1925, in Dunkwa Offin; he started his formal education when he was eight years old in 1933 and completed 1942 in a Methodist School in Tarkwa.

He was intelligent and loved music. At the age of 12, he learnt how to play the clarinet, and at a point, he was always invited to play at various ceremonies.

After school, he joined the Apostolic church and was the first to introduce melodic music to the church.

Netizens mourn a great Ghanaian composer

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the demise of Elder S.K Ampiah. Read them below:

Joseph Atanga Yen said:

RIP Sir. You have paid your dues

Berla Precious wrote:

Journey on Great man

Alex Osei Ankomah said:

Rest well grandpa, you will forever be remembered

Daniel Agyemang wrote:

Awwwww may his blessed soul RIP. The Church of God on earth just lost another gallant solder to heaven. Angels might be rejoicing now.

Osuo Kanjah said:

Awwwwwww Rest in the Lord daddy, TAC and Ghana is grateful for your spirit-filled songs

