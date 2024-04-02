Madina MP Francis-Xavier Sosu has petitioned the police to arrest and prosecute the 63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo following his marriage to a child

Madina MP Francis-Xavier Sosu has petitioned the police to arrest the 63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo for marrying a 12-year-old girl.

Sosu described the marriage between Nuumo Borketey Laweh XXXIII, the 63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo, and the child as “illegal, null and void”.

The legal minimum age to get married or betrothed in Ghana is 18, according to Ghana's Children’s Act.

According to the Children's Act, people party to a child marriage could be jailed for at most one year or fined.

Sosu, in his petition, also highlighted Ghana’s commitment to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW).

The Ghana Police Service has already indicated it is investigating the union.

In a statement released by the Ghana Police Service on April 2, 2024, it said Naa Okromo and her mother have been found and are being protected by the police.

Defence from Nungua shrine

The marriage held on Saturday, March 30, 2024, sparked outrage and prompted calls for the prosecution of the traditional priest.

The Gborbu Wulomo shrine at Nungua has defended the wedding, saying the girl will not have sexual relations with the priest yet.

Despite the customary wedding, he said the girl will continue in school until she is mature enough to decide to have sexual relations with the Gborbu Wulomo.

