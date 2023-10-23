Pastor who spearheads online church service Alpha Hour, Pastor Elvis Agyemang turned a year older on October 22, 2023

To mark to birthday, he donated hospital beds and machines among other items to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital

many applauded him for using funds from their offerings and tithes to good use

Lead pastor of Alpha Hour, Pastor Elvis Agyemang donated machines, hospital beds among other items to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital to mark his birthday on October 24, 2023.

Pastor Elvis Agyemang's birthday donation at Korle-Bu. Image Credit: @zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

Alpha Hour lead pastor marks birthday with a donation exercise

Wife of Pastor Elvis, the chief Alpharian, Lady Mercy Agyemang led the delegation to donate hospital beds, machines and other dispensary items to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Videos from the donation exercise have surfaced online as many wish the Alpha Hour lead pastor a happy birthday and applaud him for the donation.

Meanwhile, the CEO of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr Opoku Ware Ampomah, received donations from Pastor Elvis Agyemang of Alpha Hour.

The arrival of Pastor Elvis Agyemang's team at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Hospital beds and machines being donated to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital

Wife of Pastor Elvis, the chief Alpharian leading the donation exercise.

CEO of Korle Bu Teaching hospital Dr Opoku Ware Ampomah receiving donations from Pastor Elvis Agyemang of Alpha Hour.

Ghanaians shared their views on the donation exercise

Many people applauded Pastor Elvis Agyemang for donating the machines and hospital beds to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital as part of celebrations to mark his birthday.

vickya.y said:

This is what our churches should be doing with our offerings and collections.

eagle_fashion_concious said:

God bless him

blogs_by_tb10 said:

Happy birthday to you, pastor Elvis

quantanabella said:

After all this, let people come to the hospital and tell them no bed, u will hear from us. God bless Paster Elvis, wife and team. Our monies are been used wisely.

nhyiravictoryroyal_victory said:

Indeed our money is not wasted. He is using it very well. God bless Pastor Elvis with more wisdom

dartsandtucks said:

This thing is dicey if you bring it up on social media trouble even the Bible says you should do charity in secret but if you don’t pay blogs to talk about it too same people will say you are not doing anything. Asem oo

charllycolegh said:

Expecting more from the others. Good job

quench1 said:

God bless the church with more finances so they can do more of this.

Pastor Elvis Agyemang gifts Nana Tea GH¢10,000 to support philanthropic work

YEN.com.gh reported how Alpha Hour conveyor, Pastor Elvis Agyemang, donated a large sum of money to support Nana Tea's social work.

Nana Tea is a social media influencer known for his generosity towards those in need. He took to Facebook to appreciate the man of God for his contribution.

According to him, he received cash from the founder of Grace Mountain Ministries to support his charity work.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh