KNUST students say their management's new directive to ensure that students commit to paying their fees is harsh and must be rescinded

The school's management has directed that continuing students who have not paid 70% of the fees be prevented from writing the first semester examinations

New students have also been directed to pay their fees in full or will also be prevented from writing the end-of-semester exams

Some students at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) are protesting the school’s management's decision to allow only continuing students who have paid 70% of their fees and above to take the first semester exams.

The measure is to ensure that students fully pay their fees within an academic year.

In the notice posted by the university’s management, first-year students will be required to pay their fees in total to be allowed to sit for the exams.

Students protest the directive

Some students did not like the directive, as they say it violates their rights as stipulated in the university’s handbook.

They argue that the new directive will disadvantage students from less economically privileged backgrounds, especially as the country reels from a dire economic situation.

A petition issued by the Traditional Council of Unity Hall and sighted by YEN.com.gh is requesting a downward revision of the fee-paying structure to allow students who have paid 50% of their fees to sit for the first semester exams.

It adds that the remaining 50% would be settled in the second semester before the second-semester exams begin.

Yvonne Osei Adobea, the president of the KNUST Students’ Representative Council (SRC), has indicated that her outfit has entered negotiations with the school's management to find an amicable solution.

Source: YEN.com.gh