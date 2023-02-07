Some 40 senior high school students at Ejuraman Anglican SHS have sustained various degrees of injury after a building collapsed on them

Five of the injured students have been placed in intensive care at an external health facility

The rest of the injured students are receiving treatment from the school's medical facility while investigations continue

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Some 40 students of Ejuraman Anglican Senior High School (SHS) in Ejura a town in the Ashanti Region have been injured after a structure that serves as a dining hall collapsed on them.

Reports say five students sustained severe injuries after the incident and have been placed in intensive care while the rest are being cared for at the school's medical facility.

"The incident occurred Monday [February 6, 2023] evening after a rainfall. The Ejura-Sekyeredumasi Municipal Fire Commander, Isaac Adu Yaw, suspects some structures were weakened by torrential rain in the area last Friday," Joy News reported on Tuesday.

L-R: Entrance of the Ejuraman SHS and some of the injured students being cared for by medics. Source: UGC.

Source: UGC

The fire commander has explained that the area where the incident occurred has been cordoned to prevent people from interfering with ongoing investigations.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

He said the five who have been placed under intensive care have sustained "multiple fractures."

“The health workers are doing their utmost best to ensure everyone is safe,” added.

About Ejuraman Anglican SHS

Ejuraman Anglican SHS is a Category C school and one of the senior high schools located at Ejura in the Ejura-Sekyedumase District.

The school was established in 1973 with 20 students but after some challenges, it collapsed. It was revived in 1991 when it was re-established by the government.

The school currently has a student population of about 1500 with 75 teaching staff.

Police allegedly fire tear gas at protesting students

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story in 2022 that police allegedly fired tear gas into a crowd of protesting students of Islamic SHS causing many of them to faint.

The students had been demonstrating against rampant road accidents in front of their school due to a lack of proper road markings.

There were no official comments about the situation initially but a spokesperson of the Ghana Education Service said calm was restored.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh