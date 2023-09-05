Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has started a basic school after she opened a preschool some years back

The proprietress of Just Like Mama Day Care shared an image of the school's fabric on her Instagram page

The school is called Yvonne Nelson International School (YNIS), with the motto 'Quintessential education'

Renowned Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has expanded her preschool to now contain a basic school.

In an Instagram post, Yvonne Nelson showed an image of the school's crest and indicated that it was the preschool's primary and junior high school.

The school is called Yvonne Nelson International School (YNIS), and the motto is "quintessential education."

Yvonne Nelson is still focused on running her school despite being in the news recently for largely the wrong reasons.

Yvonne Nelson named the basic school after herself. Photo credit: @yvonnenelson_int_school Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

"Our (@justlike_mama‘s) Primary and Junior High School @yvonnenelson_int_school."

The school's fabric, a black and white fabric with the school's crest and selected Adinkra symbols, was shared on its official Instagram page.

Netizens applaud Yvonne Nelson for setting up a basic school

Read some comments from social media users on the YNIS update.

@theoriginal_bossman said:

Working in silence, the end results speak for itself, a real business mogul, super proud of you, keep winning superstar ❤️

@sean_josephs wrote:

Well done Queen YN!!! You’re so big on education!!! Keep it up.

@maame_konaduyiadom said:

I am proud of you and jealous of your intelligence is understatements

sylvia_antwi wrote:

Everlasting love I have for you YN❤️❤️❤️most intelligent ❤️

@mrsadepaacheampong said:

Wooooow massive, I wish my kids can attend ooo God…. Bless me with more money Congratulations

Yvonne Nelson shares video of her preschool

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Yvonne Nelson uploaded videos of classrooms at Just Like Mama, her preschool.

As the school's proprietress, she said she could not wait for her students to return to school.

She also informed parents that the school's doors are wide open to welcome their children.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh