The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has vehemently cautioned against attacks on the Tema Naval Base and personnel following a mob attack.

This happened when the mob, believed to be festival participants, attacked a vehicle on Friday, April 12, 2024, and subsequently targeted the Tema Naval Base and the Biekro Barracks in Tema Newtown on Saturday, April 13, causing property damage.

Ghana Armed Forces seriously warns against attacks on Tema Naval Base and personnel. Photo credit: Anadolu/Contributor.

Source: Getty Images

GAF statement

A statement released by the GAF Public Relations Department said the Eastern Naval Command vehicle was damaged during the festival in Tema Newtown.

The mob left three naval personnel on board the vehicle injured. The affected personnel received treatment at the Tema Naval Base Medical Centre.

Graphic Online reports that the three suspects involved in the initial attack were apprehended by naval personnel and handed over to the Tema Newtown District Police.

GAF and Police launch investigation

Warning shots were fired to protect critical sites and deter the attacks. The police later reported that two civilians were brought to Tema General Hospital and died, but the cause of death has yet to be determined.

Following the attacks, the GAF cautioned ''the youth of Tema that any further attacks on our installations or personnel would be met with the appropriate response.''

The GAF, in partnership with the Ghana Police Service, has launched an investigation into the troubling incidents.

Source: YEN.com.gh