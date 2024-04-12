Khebab-A-Thon: Group Rides Bicycles From Bolgatanga To Accra To Support Joel Atinga
- A group made up of cyclists has been praised after they rode on bicycles from Bolgatanag to Accra to support Joel Atinga
- Joel Atinga is on a quest to set a new world record for the longest barbecue marathon in the world
- Many people who commented on the post congratulated the group for the nice gesture shown towards Joel Atinga
A group of cyclists known as Keekee Cycling Konnect have earned the admiration of many after they embarked on a daring adventure as part of efforts to support Joel Nsobila Atinga as he attempts to set a new world record for the longest barbecue marathon held by an individual.
This comes after they rode bicycles from Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region of Ghana to Accra to support Joel Atinga on his Guinness World Record attempt.
This amazing feat was made known in a Facebook post by Atinga Nsobila Joel, where he expressed delight over the brave acts of these cyclists.
He also shared photos of the cyclists at the venue of the marathon attempt with the caption.
"Our Brothers, Kɛɛkɛɛ Cycling Konnect Came All The Way From Bolgatanga On A Bicycle To Support Us Here In Legon City Mall, Accra," the post read.
At the time of writing the report, the post about the cyclists' act had received over 46 likes and four comments.
Ghanaians commend the group
Netizens who thronged the comment section of the post praised the cyclists for the show of support offered to Joel Atinga.
Upper East to the World
Akoose Atubila added:
We are proud you...
Chef Smith is optimistic about becoming a GWR holder
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian chef Ebenezer Smith is confident that Guinness World Records will name him as the individual with the longest cooking time after he has cooked for 820 hours.
He made this declaration in an interview with social media influencer Code Micky, after being asked about his chances of breaking Alan Fisher's current cook-a-thon record.
Chef Smith added that his team ensured that all the cook-a-thon rules were strictly followed.
