Don't Be Suspicious: Where did the sound popular on TikTok come from?

TikTok has become one of the most popular apps of all time. Its popularity has grown due to how simple users can upload and view posts. In addition, the app is based on a feature that allows users to upload songs and sounds for content creation. The Don't Be Suspicious sound was one such hit that went viral. So, where did this viral hit originate from?

The application app TikTok can be seen on the display of an iPhone SE. Photo: Silas Stein

Source: Getty Images

Videos and songs go viral because they are unique and appeal to the masses. Most viral tunes gain popularity due to their uniqueness. In the case of Don't Be Suspicious, its popularity originated from a sitcom scene.

What is the Don't Be Suspicious song?

Don't Be Suspicious comes from the 2005 sitcom Parks and Recreation's final season. The Saperstein twins, Jean-Ralphio and Mona-Lisa, sing lyrics with don't be suspicious as they stroll through a cemetery on a sunny day.

Why is Don't Be Suspicious in Parks and Rec?

Jean-Ralphio and Mona-Lisa have hatched a plan to extort an insurance company. Jean-Ralphio fakes his death to collect the life insurance money. They intend to use the funds to establish a casino in Tajikistan.

They hide and observe the funeral procession from a safe distance, feeling happy that their plan has worked. However, they remind each other to be discreet and avoid detection by telling each other, "don't be suspicious."

However, they are discovered when their warning turns into song and dance and are spotted by the mourners.

Who started the Don't Be Suspicious?

Pictured: (l-r) Ben Schwartz as Jean-Ralphio, Aziz Ansari as Tom Haverford. Photo: Colleen Hayes/NBCU

Source: Getty Images

Jean-Ralphio and Mona-Lisa, during the celebration that their sinister plan has worked. The scene became popular due to the goofy dance they perform and the lyrics, don't be suspicious.

What is the Don't Be Suspicious meme?

A scene inspired the meme in Park and Recreation in which the characters Jean-Ralphio and Mona-Lisa celebrate their cunning plan's success. The part became iconic and was uploaded to YouTube, quickly becoming popular, with users creating their different sound versions.

The sound made its way to TikTok and has since become one of the app's most used sounds.

What is Don't Be Suspicious called on TikTok?

On TikTok, the song has the same name. It is used to provide background music for suspicious behaviour and hidden pranks.

Is Jenny slate in Parks and Rec?

Yes. Jenny plays Mona-Lisa, one of the Saperstein twins and Jean-Ralphio's sister.

Are there any Don't Be Suspicious GIFS?

Jean-Ralphio and Mona-Lisa dancing. Photo: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Yes. These GIFS are hilarious and provide the same entertainment as the viral video but without the sound.

The video Don't Be Suspicious has gone viral. The TikTok meme has become a fan favourite, with users including the sound in their daily uploads. If you're wondering where the song came from, you'll be surprised to learn that it came from a scene on Parks and Recreation.

