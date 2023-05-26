A JHS 2 student called Godfred Ankomah has reportedly died after a teacher caned him in school

The boy who died on the way to the Winneba Hospital attended Swedru Methodist ‘B’ Basic School

Many have called for the arrest of the teacher and also wondered why the Agona Swedru Hospital had to refer him to Winneba

A 13-year-old student at Swedru Methodist ‘B’ Basic School in the Central Region has lost his life after a teacher caned him.

Godfred Ankomah reportedly died after being caned on the back by his class teacher, Madam Mili.

According to a UTV reporter, Godfred, who was in form 2, was caned for answering some homework questions wrongly.

What led to the caning of Godfred?

The UTV reporter, Jacob Kubi, narrated that on Wednesday, after the students completed an assignment Madam Mili gave to them, she left the class to speak to a colleague. The teacher heard the students talking and asked them to keep quiet.

“Madam Mili angrily returned to the class and asked the students to submit the homework she gave them on Monday. She told the students she would cane them for every wrong question answered. After marking Godfred’s work, he had answered six questions wrongly.”

This meant that Godfred would receive six lashes.

“Godfred pleaded with the teacher to cane him in his palm instead of his back but the teacher did not agree and asked him to kneel. The teacher caned Godfred on his back,” the reporter added.

Godfred reported the incident to his mother when he got home and said that he was in pain. After a while, the 13-year-old started coughing blood and was taken to the Agona Swedru Hospital.

Godfred was attended to and given medications. They asked him to return to the hospital the next day but they could not stay home since Godfred was still coughing blood. They were referred to the Winneba Government Hospital when the child died on the way.

The matter has been reported to the Agona Police Station. No post-mortem has been done yet.

