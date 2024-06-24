The West African Examinations Council has confirmed the receipt of about GH¢47.13 million to begin preparation for the 2024 BECE

WAEC previously said it received just about GH¢2.3 million out of GH¢95.83 million required to prepare for the critical exams

The GH¢47.13 million is about half of the GH¢95.83 million the government owes WAEC

The Ministry of Finance has released GH¢47.13 million to the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), giving the council a lease of life towards the conduct of the 2024 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The GH¢47.13 million is about half of the GH¢95.83 million the government owes WAEC for debts incurred for previous exams. This will enable the examination body to proceed with the BECE, which will be conducted from Monday, July 8, to Monday, July 15, 2024.

The Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Abena Osei-Asare, confirmed this to Graphic Online.

The Head of Public Relations of WAEC, John Kapi, also confirmed the release of the funds.

Kapi also noted the need to process the payment quickly through the Government Integrated Financial Management System (GIFMIS).

"We have to draw a scale of preference and give priority to the conduct of the examination and pay off a little of our indebtedness while we put on hold payments we have to make to our suppliers," Kapi explained.

Osei-Asare said the earlier reported amount of GH¢93 million the WAEC quoted included fees for the 2024 WASSCE.

She also said the Ministry of Education had requested GH¢87.6 million for the 2024 BECE.

Before this release, WAEC said it had received just about GH¢2.3 million out of GH¢95.83 million required to prepare for the critical exams

Minority caucus demands payment plan

YEN.com.gh reported that the Minority caucus in Parliament urged the government to release a payment schedule.

The Ranking Member on Parliament’s Education Committee, Peter Nortsu-Kotoe, had proposed a meeting with the Finance Minister, the Education Minister, and the WAEC to devise a plan for releasing funds.

He said this would enable WAEC to conduct the BECE and access the necessary funds for the rollout.

He noted that the impending West African Secondary School Examination (WASSCE) in August also required funds; hence, there is a need to develop a payment plan to halt any disruption in the examination timetable.

