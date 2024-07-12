The National Service Scheme has announced a new policy to deploy personnel abroad for exchange programmes

This announcement has elicited some reactions from stakeholders in Ghana's educational sector

A student at the University of Ghana, Harris, has kicked against the policy, describing it as a misplaced priority

The National Service Scheme (NSS) has introduced a new policy to expand its operations overseas.

The new policy will see the secretariat sending national service personnel abroad to serve in the interest of Ghana.

However, the announcement of the policy has attracted a mixed reaction from ordinary Ghanaians and stakeholders in the education sector.

Reacting to this, a student at the University of Ghana has kicked against the new policy, saying it will not benefit the ordinary person.

The student, famously known on his campus as Harris, said he thinks the policy is a misplaced priority, considering the myriad of challenges confronting national service persons in Ghana.

He said the National Service Scheme should rather focus its attention on ensuring that the personnel assigned to the various state institutions are paid well and on time.

"Since I'm a prospective NSS personnel, I think this new policy is a clear exhibition of misplaced priority. Why don't we focus on making sure that national service personnel are being paid well," she said.

In any case, Harris said the policy would only benefit relatives of the political class, adding that ordinary citizens like himself may never be allowed to serve abroad.

"I know I'm not going to get the opportunity because I'm not the minister's son. We all know that in order for you to get this opportunity you have to be a minister's son," he stated.

Clarification from the NSS secretariate

Meanwhile, the director of corporate affairs for the NSS, Ambrose Esaah has provided some clarifications regarding the new policy.

Speaking to Accra-based Citi FM, Mr Esaah said the scheme is exploring partnerships with many countries including the US, Gambia, India and the UK for exchange programmes for personnel from Ghana.

"I don’t think there is anything wrong with it. All the universities have official exchange programmes with universities outside Ghana. So sometimes during their sabbatical leave, they go there officially to understudy some special innovations and projects and then they come back…So why can’t national service also have a similar one," he told Citi FM.

NSS personnel fume over deductions

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a group calling itself Concerned National Service Personnel has kicked against deductions made from their allowances.

The deductions were made to service the National Service Personnel Association’s week-long celebrations.

The Concerned National Service Personnel are also calling for allowance arrears due them to be paid.

