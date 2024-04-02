The Ghana Education Service cautioned parents of wards in public Senior High School students not to pay the WASSCE registration fee

Dr Eric Nkansah, the Director-General of the service, cautioned the public at a press briefing in Accra on Wednesday, April 2, 2024.

"All students with our government secondary schools under the Free SHS programme are not required to pay that 465 because that money is already absorbed by the Free SHS programme.”

Nkansah also stressed that no student should be asked to cut their vacation short to complete registration for the WASSCE.

The portal for registration was opened on Monday, March 11, 2024, and will be closed on Friday, April 19, 2024.

The BECE for School and Private Candidates, 2024, will be administered from Monday, 8th to Friday, July 12, 2024.

The new timetable for the WASSCE is an update on the previously announced schedule of July 1 to August 31, 2024.

The new WASSCE dates were communicated to regional education directors in a March 12, 2024, circular.

The Ghana Education Service recently released the list of approved subjects for the upcoming BECE.

The 2024 WASSCE for school candidates will now be written from August 5 to September 27, 2024.

The 2024 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) is scheduled for July 8 to July 12, 2024.

The Ghana Education Service released a circular to district heads of education outlining the new dates.

Two St James Seminary Senior High School students were honoured at the WAEC Excellence Awards.

Ghana swept all awards at the WAEC meeting in Freetown, Sierra Leone, on March 19, 2024.

Amo-Kodieh Leonard Kofi Marton bagged the topmost award for his performance in the 2023 WASSCE.

