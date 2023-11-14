A video of how a Ghanaian boy reacted after he was told that the BECE results had been released has gone viral

The boy said he will not check his result because his dad needs his support on his cocoa farm

The answer by the JHS graduate surprised the young man who delivered the news to him

A Junior High School graduate who recently sat for the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) stunned a man with his answer after he was told that WAEC had released the results.

A TikTok video, which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh, showed the moment the boy was informed that the 2023 BECE results had been released.

JHS Graduate says he will not check his BECE results Photo credit: @romanfatherr/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Looking unperturbed and showing no sign of concern, the boy simply responded saying his father says he needs his support on his cocoa farm, hence his interest is not on the BECE.

Quizzed by the man if he would not check his result, the boy responded in the affirmative after which he walked off.

The video which captioned, "Bece result wahala" had gathered over 900 likes and 21 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to disclosure made by the boy

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video laughed at the reaction of the boy regarding the BECE.

||9ťy Nine Chåser replied:

We are also waiting wassce results

Assurancecomedy2 indicated:

I'dont understand but it's funny

Nh️rn️rh ️m️ reacted:

see school is scam so don't go ohk

JHS graduate unhappy as she gets aggregate 29

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian girl who sat for the 2023 BECE has spoken about the release of the provisional results.

In a TikTok post, the JHS graduate revealed that she bagged aggregate 29 when she checked the results for the first time.

The girl who wore a bright smile opined that she will check the result for the second time hoping it will change.

She said there was a problem with the system and would check her result again hoping the grades would improve.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh