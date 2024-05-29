NSMQ 2024: Organisers Demote Prempeh College To Regional Qualifiers
- Prempeh College has reportedly lost its automatic qualification to the National Championship of the NSMQ
- This, according to reports, stems from its move to challenge the outcome of its semi-final loss to Opoku Ware School in court
- Netizens who saw the post were displeased and have taken to social media to vent over the decision of the NSMQ organisers
Organisers of the National Science and Maths Quiz have reportedly demoted Prempeh College to the Regional Qualifiers.
This means that their automatic qualification to contest at the National championship has been revoked.
The heartbreaking news was announced on the X (formerly Twitter) page of Prempeh College's 2012 year group.
According to @Amanfuor2012, the organisers' decision follows the College's decision to challenge the outcome of their semi-final loss to Opoku Ware School in court.
Netizens react as NSMQ demotes Prempeh College to regional qualifiers
Netizens who saw the post have expressed various reactions to the news.
@DcDusechristian wrote:
"This will be travesty of justice. This case must travel to the Law Court."
@NanaXzibit1 wrote:
"Prempeh College should immediately boycott this competition. We have been the driving force behind this event and it's time to show that we will not tolerate being taken for granted. Let's boycott the competition and see how its future unfolds in the coming years."
@khaybillz wrote:
"Excuse me to say but there’s no sense in this. Someone takes you to court, all you need to do is to prove them wrong. Demotion isn’t the right path. Demoting Prempeh is telling the general populace that, they(Prempeh) are right but PrimeTime doesn’t like to be challenged or questioned."
@Selby Orlean wrote:
"The Prempeh College brand is bigger than that of PrimeTime; therefore, we won’t succumb to any disrespect ‼️‼️"
@kwazibruce
"So, what, Prempeh College's participation in the #NSMQ will be limited to the regionals stage? What if Prempeh College beat all the schools in the Ashanti Region would they proceed to the nationals?"
Prempeh College readies to sue NSMQ in court after semi-final exit
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prempeh College, in 2023, informed the NSMQ organisers of its desire to sue following its exit from the competition.
The school maintained that their exit was unfair and believed the right thing must be done. The five-time champions made their displeasure known in a new statement released on Tuesday, October 24.
