Ghana Music Awards: Fan or Fake? Take the Quiz and Test Your Knowledge!

The Ghana Music Awards (GMAs) has been the nation's leading awards scheme in the entertainment industry. Since its inception in 1999, it has become one of the most anticipated annual events.

Organised by Charterhouse in partnership with the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) and sponsoring companies, it honours artists, producers, and others in the music ecosystem, across seven genres (Gospel, Hiplife, Hiphop, Highlife, Afrobeats, Reggae/Dancehall, and Traditional).

Among the tall list of awardees in the GMA's 25-year history are Daddy Lumba, Kojo Antwi, Sarkodie, Ofori Amponsah, VIP, Samini, Kwaw Kese, Ebony, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Joe Mettle.

