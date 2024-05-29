Mr David Odjija, the headmaster of the PRESEC Legon has called on companies in Ghana to support The Sharks Quiz

Mr Odjija made this call after the organisers of the inter-school quiz competition visited his school

Season 7 of The Sharks Quiz will come off on Thursday, May 30, 2024, with four schools vying for the coveted trophy

The headmaster of the Presbyterian Boys Senior High School (PRESEC) Legon, Mr David Odjija, has called on corporate institutions in Ghana to support the organisers of The Sharks Quiz competition.

Mr David Odjija, the headmaster of PRESEC Legon. Photo credit: @presec.live/IG & The Shark Quiz/Facebook

Source: Instagram

Organising quiz competitions comes with many challenges and constraints, ranging from financial to logistical.

There are many inter-school quiz competitions in Ghana; however, most have faded out due to a lack of sponsorship.

For this reason, Mr Odjija called on more companies in Ghana to come on board to support The Sharks Quiz competition.

"Whilst we commend the team for this competition, we urge you to go on whilst we also want to call on as many companies to join as sponsors," he said.

Mr Odjija made these remarks when the organisers of The Sharks Quiz competition visited PRESEC Legon to show the trophy to the students.

The organisers of the inter-school quiz competition are touring the various schools that have made it to the semi-finals of season 7, with the coveted trophy.

Below is the video of the trophy tour posted on Facebook by Ameyaw Debrah.

The Sharks Quiz enters the semi-finals

Semi-finals of season 7 of The Sharks Quiz competition has reached the semi-final stage, with some mouthwatering pairings, slated for Thursday, May 30, 2024.

The defending champions, PRESEC Legon will come up against Cape Coast-based St. Ausgustine's College.

Two-time champions, St. Peter's will also face off against Labone SHS for a place in the finals.

St. Peter's and PRESEC are aiming to win the competition for a record third time, having both won it twice.

PRESEC Legon boys vow to win The Sharks Quiz's Golden Book

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the PRESEC Legon boys have vowed to win season 7 of the ongoing The Shark Quiz competition.

The headmaster of the school said his boys have been well prepared to make history by becoming the first school to win the competition three times.

Before realising this goal, the PRESEC team must see off competitions from three other schools in the semi-finals, scheduled for Thursday, May 30, 2024.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh