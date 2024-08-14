University of Ghana's Radio Universe has conducted an online poll on the upcoming SRC elections

At the end of the online poll, which was conducted to determine student's preferences among the qualified presidential candidates, Guru appeared among the most preferred

Netizens who saw the post were impressed and took to the comment section to express their views

An online poll conducted by Radio Universe, the official radio station of the University of Ghana, has indicated that the chances of renowned musician Maradona Yeboah Adjei, popularly known as "Guru," winning the SRC presidential election are very high.

Guru came second in the Monday, August 12, 2024 poll. At the end of the polls, the 'Lapaz Toyota' hitmaker amassed 2,486 votes, equivalent to 34.8% of the total votes cast in the poll.

Manuel Owusu Amponsah and Vice top the poll

Emmanuel Owusu Amponsah and his vice, Lawrence Edinam Egleh, emerged as the most preferred candidates in the University of Ghana polls. The duo secured 4470 votes, twice Guru's total and equivalent to 62.5% of the total votes cast.

Other candidates' fate in the poll

In all, five candidates are participating in the election. The candidate who emerged third on the chat was Noah Nii Afotey Odai and his Vice, Abigail Ohenewaa Adjei, who secured 124 votes, equivalent to 1.7% of the total votes cast.

Nii and his Vice were followed by Emmanuel Mensah and Justice Mbawini Abugri, who made away with 49 votes, amounting to 0.7% of the total votes cast.

The team that secured the least votes is Blessing Mantey and Martin Agbefia. They made away with 20 votes, which is 0.3% of the votes.

Netizens react to UG online polls

Netizens who saw the results of the polls were taken aback and took to the comment section to express their views.

Five candidates qualify for UG-SRC presidential election

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the University of Ghana, Legon, is set to go to the polls to elect new leaders for the SRC.

A list of qualified presidential candidates and their running mates has surfaced on social media before the elections.

