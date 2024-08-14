University of Ghana: Online Poll Indicates Guru's Chances Of Winning SRC Election Is High
- University of Ghana's Radio Universe has conducted an online poll on the upcoming SRC elections
- At the end of the online poll, which was conducted to determine student's preferences among the qualified presidential candidates, Guru appeared among the most preferred
- Netizens who saw the post were impressed and took to the comment section to express their views
PAY ATTENTION: YEN Entertainment Awards 2024: 3rd Edition's Candidates are Shortlisted. It's Time to Vote for the Best Entertainer in Ghana! Share Your Voice Now.
An online poll conducted by Radio Universe, the official radio station of the University of Ghana, has indicated that the chances of renowned musician Maradona Yeboah Adjei, popularly known as "Guru," winning the SRC presidential election are very high.
Guru came second in the Monday, August 12, 2024 poll. At the end of the polls, the 'Lapaz Toyota' hitmaker amassed 2,486 votes, equivalent to 34.8% of the total votes cast in the poll.
Manuel Owusu Amponsah and Vice top the poll
Emmanuel Owusu Amponsah and his vice, Lawrence Edinam Egleh, emerged as the most preferred candidates in the University of Ghana polls. The duo secured 4470 votes, twice Guru's total and equivalent to 62.5% of the total votes cast.
Other candidates' fate in the poll
In all, five candidates are participating in the election. The candidate who emerged third on the chat was Noah Nii Afotey Odai and his Vice, Abigail Ohenewaa Adjei, who secured 124 votes, equivalent to 1.7% of the total votes cast.
Nii and his Vice were followed by Emmanuel Mensah and Justice Mbawini Abugri, who made away with 49 votes, amounting to 0.7% of the total votes cast.
The team that secured the least votes is Blessing Mantey and Martin Agbefia. They made away with 20 votes, which is 0.3% of the votes.
See the post below:
Netizens react to UG online polls
Netizens who saw the results of the polls were taken aback and took to the comment section to express their views.
@Winie wrote:
"29 votes ??? masa wa re oo."
@ManuelAristotl4 wrote:
"Manuel life wow."
@Osonobakweku wrote:
"Manuel life and Lawrence."
Five candidates qualify for UG-SRC presidential election
In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the University of Ghana, Legon, is set to go to the polls to elect new leaders for the SRC.
A list of qualified presidential candidates and their running mates has surfaced on social media before the elections.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Also, Jessie previously served as a reporter with The Independent Ghana as a multimedia journalist. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh