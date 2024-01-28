UCC Congregation: Former Head Boy Of Mfantsipim School Emerges Best Student In Psychiatry
An alumnus of Mfantsipim School has been adjudged the best student in Psychiatry at the University of Cape Coast School of Medical Science (SMS) during the 56th congregation.
Dr Jacob Ewusi was also the Head Boy or what many call School Prefect during his senior year in the first-second cycle institution to be established in the Gold Coast.
Several people commented and congratulated him for his achievement after @msa_ucc shared the news on X, formally Twitter.
Source: YEN.com.gh