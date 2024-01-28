Dr. Jacob Ewusi, an alumnus of Mfantsipim School, has been recognized as the best student in Psychiatry at the University of Cape Coast School of Medical Science's 56th congregation

During his senior year at Mfantsipim, he served as the Head Boy or School Prefect

The announcement by @msa_ucc on Twitter received numerous comments and congratulations for Dr Ewusi's notable achievement

An alumnus of Mfantsipim School has been adjudged the best student in Psychiatry at the University of Cape Coast School of Medical Science (SMS) during the 56th congregation.

Dr Jacob Ewusi was also the Head Boy or what many call School Prefect during his senior year in the first-second cycle institution to be established in the Gold Coast.

Several people commented and congratulated him for his achievement after @msa_ucc shared the news on X, formally Twitter.

Dr Jacob Ewusi graduated as the best student in psychiatry from the University of Cape Coast Photo credit: @msa_ucc (Twitter) & UCC (Facebook)

Source: UGC

Several netizens congratulate Dr Jacob Ewusi on his achievement

YEN.com.gh collated some of the reactions to the post on social media. Read them below:

@papakowdadson

The Staff may leave ….. Congratulations Head boy

@coliongh

Congratulations my Guy

@kumah_calvin

Headboyyyyyyyyy!

@Hunsley_walker

Eii Jacob wow

@kojodarkoo

Congratulations Jacob

@Facty_Gh

Mental health Total Health

@bestAndy_

Oh Jacob? Normal normal.

UCC Congregation: Mawauli SHS Alumnus Named Best Graduating Medical Student, Wins 11 Awards

Meanwhile, Dr Sabater Makafui Kede, a Mawuli SHS alumnus, emerged as the best-graduating student at UCC School of Medical Science, earning 11 awards in various fields.

Her achievements include top performances in Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Internal Medicine, Community Medicine, ENT, Psychological Medicine, and Mental Health.

Additionally, she received recognition as the Best Graduating Female Student, Overall Best Female Medical Student, and more, marking a remarkable academic journey.

UCC Congregation: Prempeh College Alumnus Named Best Graduating Medical Student In Family Medicine

In a related story, Dr. Theophilus Tetteh, a Prempeh College alum, has been celebrated on social media for excelling as the best student in family medicine at the University of Cape Coast School of Medical Science.

After completing Biological Science at KNUST in 2017, Dr. Tetteh pursued medicine and emerged as the top student during the 56th congregation.

His achievement was shared on the UCC-MSA Official page, garnering congratulations for his outstanding accomplishment.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh