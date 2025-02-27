The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of a student

Joana D. Yabani, a Biological Science student, was found dead in the early hours of Thursday morning on February 27, 2025

Social media users who took to the comments of the post have sent their messages of condolence to the grieving family

Miss Joana D. Yabani, a fourth-year student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has been confirmed dead.

Her unfortunate demise was confirmed in a statement issued by the university on February 27, 2025.

KNUST issues a statement on the demise of a level 400 student, Joana Yabani.

The university, in the statement, said the body of the Biological Science student was found at the Disability and Rehabilitation Centre in the early hours on Thursday morning on February 27, 2025.

The university expressed its deepest condolences to the grieving family of Joana D. Yabani.

"The Management of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) deeply regrets to announce the passing of one of our students in a tragic incident on campus."

"At approximately 5:00 a.m. on February 27, 2025, the KNUST Security Services received a report of the lifeless body of a female near the KNUST Disability and Rehabilitation Centre. The body was promptly transported to the University Health Services, where she was confirmed dead. The deceased was later identified as Miss Joana Deladem Yabani a fourth-year student pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Biological Sciences. The University has officially informed her family, and we extend our deepest condolences to them during this difficult time" the statement read in part.

At the time of writing this report, the statement on the university's Facebook page had raked in over 300 likes and 80 comments.

Peeps react to the KNUST student's demise

Netizens expressed sorrow over the death of the deceased KNUST student in the comments.

Peter Awingura wrote:

"So sad. May her soul rest with the Lord."

Joseph Tetteh stated:

"I believe and expect that you had installed CCTV Cameras all over the campus. The perpetrators must be apprehended. No excuse, please."

Kwasidanq Ofo

"Hope this will not be The End of the story we are waiting. SRC must push for this to be investigated thoroughly. VERY SAD."

Frank MoneyWholesale stated:

"There was time students demonstrated against the security on campus on brutality. And now who do we demonstrate against??? Hm."

Abubakar Lewalwudeen stated:

"This can happen to any of us , knust security should up their game , imagine training your child for four years and she gets robbed and ķíilêd this is disheartening! this is unacceptable!!! UP YOUR FORKEN GAME !!!

KNUST graduate dies after final exams

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a KNUST student who recently completed had been confirmed dead.

Patrick Mensah, a BSc Agric Biotech student, wrote his final paper and left for the house on Monday, August 26, 2024.

He visited a friend the following day at a galamsey site in Manso. However, while engaging in the galamsey, his friend got trapped in a pit.

Patrick Mensah ended up falling on himself and could not be rescued, leading to his demise.

