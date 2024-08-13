John Dumelo is continuing his campaign to become the MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency

The actor has scored big points by renovating the Reading Room of Limann Hall at the University of Ghana

A video of the gesture Dumelo shared sparked admiration from his online admirers

Actor and politician John Dumelo has intensified his campaign to become a parliamentarian after the 2024 general elections.

In his latest move, the NDC parliamentary candidate has renovated the reading room at Limann Hall, located on the University of Ghana's Legon campus.

The renovation is part of Dumelo's efforts to facilitate more accessible learning for students and comes as a strategic move in his campaign for the upcoming parliamentary elections.

John Dumelo has renovated the Reading Room at University of Ghana's Limann Hall Photo source: @johndumelo1

Disclosing the news on his Instagram page, Dumelo shared a video of him and others inspecting the newly renovated space.

Sharing the video, he said:

"We( myself and the JCR execs) renovated the Limann hall reading room to help students learn effectively. More of such projects underway….#idey4u."

Dumelo's political journey

The star actor is vying for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency seat, where he will contest against the incumbent, Lydia Alhassan of the NPP. After narrowly losing to Alhassan in the 2020 elections, Dumelo is determined to secure a victory in the upcoming race.

Beyond the renovation, Dumelo has been a frequent presence on the Legon campus, addressing various student issues.

He has paid the fees of some students, provided laptops to others, and even supplied the campus community with fresh produce from his farm.

Watch Dumelo's video below:

Ghanaians react to John Dumelo's gesture to Limann Hall

The video sparked reactions from Dumelo's admirers.

lydiaesenam said:

"The job dier you Dey do am already!!! 👏👏👏 we Dey wait December 7th @johndumelo1 dey for you all 🔥🔥❤️❤️."

dnkababio said:

"Good job whether you win or not you've left a mark and God will bless you for this. The students will remember you for this."

pacsetter799 said:

"John You will win this seat By the grace of God, your love for this constituency is pure."

linathevessel said:

"I pray the university is opened as at the time we vote. Your winning is assured🙌."

Dumelo to bus Legon students home

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the actor had announced his plans to bus students from Legon home after their vacation.

His announcement gained significant traction online as Ghanaians applauded him for easing the burden on students in his constituency.

