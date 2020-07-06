University of Ghana admission 2024/2025: Forms and requirements

The University of Ghana (UOG) is one of the largest tertiary education institutions in Ghana. As a leading institution, the University of Ghana admission exercise is conducted with due diligence to ensure only qualified candidates get spots.

University of Ghana is a public university located in Accra, Ghana. Photo: @University of Ghana, Legon (modified by author)

The University of Ghana offers a wide range of courses, from certificate, diploma, and degree programs to masters and PhD. The programs are well crafted to ensure students experience high-quality teaching and learning and the necessary skills to conduct cutting-edge research. Below is everything you need to know about University of Ghana forms, requirements, and deadlines.

University of Ghana admission requirements

It is important to know if you are qualified for the course you want to enrol in. Below are the admission requirements for various programs:

Undergraduate

A Senior Secondary School Certificate (SSSCE/WASSCE), an International Baccalaureate (IB), GCE Cambridge A and O Levels, GCSE A-Levels, American High School Grade 12, or any other equivalent qualifications.

If you have a West African Examination Council Ordinary and Advanced Level Certificate, you won't be admitted.

You should offer three subjects at Level 100, two at Level 200 and Level 300, as well as either one or two at Level 400.

If you are qualified but can't meet the stated cut-off points, then you can opt to enrol in the Fee-Paying Scheme.

Distance School applicants need passes in core mathematics, English, social studies, integrated science, or any three electives.

Six Passes in all Subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

At least three Passes in General Arts, Science or Business.

University of Ghana graduate school

A good first degree with at least a second-class lower division in a field.

The degree should be from a recognized institution.

A minimum of two to three years of working experience for those in Business School.

You might be required to take an entrance examination.

For Management Information Systems, you need two years of work experience in any IT-related field.

Social work graduates will have to write a one-page essay stating clearly their career goals.

If you do not have the above qualifications, you might be required to take an entrance examination, an oral exam, and write a thesis.

University of Ghana postgraduate admission requirements

A master's degree and a transcript in a relevant field from a recognized university.

Three referees' reports and their details too.

You must attach a research proposal to the application. It must not be more than four pages.

DPhil candidates should have at least ten years standing.

Post-first degree requirements.

A copy of your original certificate authenticated by the awarding school.

A copy of the original academic transcript.

Three academic referees.

A candid handwritten evaluation of yourself. Here, you should discuss the personal characteristics that you think are your strengths and your weaknesses.

Two recent passport-sized photographs, each bearing your name. The background should be light-coloured.

Applicants will need to pass entrance exams and an interview.

University of Ghana admission deadlines

The University of Ghana admission is still on. If you are wondering when is UG admission closing, below are the closing dates for different courses.

Activity/Programme Application opens Application closes Certificate 22 March 2024 31 October 2024 Distance diploma programmes 22 March 2024 Open until WASSCE results are released Undergraduate applications (Ghanaian & International applicants) 22 March 2024 Open until WASSCE results are released Diploma to Degree 22 March 2024 31 July 2024 Post First Degree LLB 15 January 2024 Graduate (Sandwich) 20 October 2023 28 February 2024 Graduate (Regular) 8 December 2023 28 June 2024 Registration for mature students access course 18 December 2023 11 March 2024

University of Ghana e-vouchers and application fees

Ghanaian applicants can acquire University of Ghana online application e-vouchers for GH¢220, while Ghanaians applying from abroad will pay $110.00.

These e-vouchers are available for purchase via the USSD code *887*9# across all mobile telecommunication networks. You can buy e-vouchers in the following banks if you are in Ghana:

Ecobank

Access Bank

Agricultural Development Bank

Republic Bank

GCB Bank

Fidelity Bank

Universal Merchant Bank

Zenith Bank

Prudential Bank

Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG)

International students should not buy e-vouchers. They should pay an application fee to access the online UG admission forms using the following details:

Account Name: University of Ghana Foreign Students Fees

University of Ghana Foreign Students Fees Account Number: 2441000716652

2441000716652 Bank Details: Ecobank Ghana Limited, Legon Branch

Ecobank Ghana Limited, Legon Branch Swift: ECOCGHAC

Alternatively, you can use the international transfer service to the following Ecobank accounts:

2441000716652

1441000716647

If the above methods are not convenient for you, use your credit card on the GT payment platform.

University of Ghana application guide for international students

International students applicant admission form. Photo: apply.ug.edu.gh

If you have fulfilled the course prerequisites, you can proceed to declare your candidature. Use the steps below:

Go to the University of Ghana admission portal. Click on the link next to "International Applicants". Next to "Don't have an account?" click "Get Started". Create an account by filling out the form provided. Tap "Create Account". Confirm if the details you have entered are correct. If the details are correct, you will receive an alert. A verification link will be sent to your email. Verify and log in to your account with your email address and password. Follow the online instructions to complete and submit your application.

University of Ghana application procedure for Ghanaian applicants

Ghanaian applicant admission form. Photo: apply.ug.edu.gh

Below is a step-by-step guide on how to fill UG admission form for Ghanaian students.

Go to the University of Ghana admission portal. Click on the link next to "Ghanaian Applicants". Log in with your serial number and pin. Start the application procedure and follow the instructions given. Once you are through the process, have a copy of the details you entered into the portal and submit your application.

Note: You will need to buy an e-voucher before applying. Visit the banks listed above to purchase it. Obtain your serial number and PIN. Keep it safe as you will need it later.

How to check University of Ghana admission status

University of Ghana admission status checker. Photo: apply.ug.edu.gh

Once you have submitted all the required details, wait until the deadline of application has passed. Use the procedure below to check whether you have been admitted:

Navigate to the UG admission checker. Enter your serial number or surname: You can obtain your serial number from your e-voucher. Tap on the search button: Be patient as the system searches for your admission details. If you are admitted, proceed to download your admission letters.

University of Ghana address

Contact the school with the official contacts if you have an inquiry or complaint. You can either email, call or visit the school. Use the following contacts:

Postal address : PO. Box LG 25 Legon, Accra

: PO. Box LG 25 Legon, Accra Phone 1: +233-(0)302-213820

+233-(0)302-213820 Phone 2: +233-(0)302-213850

+233-(0)302-213850 Email: pad@ug.edu.gh

When will University of Ghana start giving admission?

The application for the University of Ghana for the 2024/2025 academic year was opened on 22 March 2024, and the closing dates are different for various programmes. To gain admission to the institution, you are advised to apply earlier.

Is UG admission list out?

The admission list for the 2024/2025 academic year has not yet been released. The university typically releases admission lists in batches.

How much is UG admission forms?

The admission fee for Ghanaian applicants at the University of Ghana is GH¢220. You can obtain an E-voucher for this sum from several banks in Ghana or by dialling a USSD code. International applicants are charged $110, which can be paid directly through a wire transfer to the University's Ecobank account or via credit card.

The University of Ghana admission process is transparent. It is competitive, and applicants are required to meet specific academic standards. Applications are made online through the university's admissions portal.

