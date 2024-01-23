Electoral Commission Proposes Changing 2024 Election Date
The Electoral Commission is considering shifting the general election date from December 7 to November 7.
The commission also wants election days to be designated as national holidays.
These proposals were presented during a Monday, January 22, 2024, Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting.
These suggestions are geared towards improving the electoral process.
The Commission also believes declaring election days as national holidays could increase civic engagement.
A recent proposal for changing the election date has come from the Seventh-Day Adventist Church.
