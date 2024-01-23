The Electoral Commission is considering shifting the general election date from December 7 to November 7.

The commission also wants election days to be designated as national holidays.

The SDA church recently petitioned for a change in the election date. Source: Getty Images

These proposals were presented during a Monday, January 22, 2024, Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting.

These suggestions are geared towards improving the electoral process.

The Commission also believes declaring election days as national holidays could increase civic engagement.

A recent proposal for changing the election date has come from the Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

