The National Science and Maths Quiz 2026 has confirmed 174 schools from all 16 regions of Ghana for this year's competition

Ashanti Region leads with 41 qualified schools, nearly a quarter of the total field, while Eastern Region follows with 30

Three regions; Savannah, North East, and Western North, each secured just one qualifying spot in the national competition

The National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) 2026 has confirmed its full list of participating schools, with 174 institutions across all 16 regions of Ghana earning their place in this year's competition.

Ashanti Region heads the regional rankings by a significant margin, sending 41 schools into the competition — a figure that accounts for close to a quarter of the entire field.

The National Science and Maths Quiz has 174 institutions across all 16 regions of Ghana participating in this year's competition. Credit: NSMQ Ghana

Source: Facebook

Per the breakdown by Joy News, Eastern Region is second with 30 qualifiers, while Central Region completes the top three with 20 schools confirmed for the contest.

Greater Accra and Volta regions also registered strong showings, with 18 and 17 schools qualifying respectively. Western Region added 10 schools to the national tally.

Further down the standings, Northern Region contributed 7 schools, while Upper East and Bono Region both sent through 6.

Upper West qualified 5 schools, and Oti and Bono East each contributed 4. Ahafo rounded off the mid-table group with 3 schools confirmed.

At the lower end of the regional breakdown, Savannah, North East, and Western North each managed to qualify a single school, reflecting the challenge of access and academic infrastructure in those parts of the country.

The championship kicks off this Thursday, August 20, 2026, with 49 fixtures expected for 147 schools chasing qualification tickets to meet the seeded schools in the One-eighth Stage.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh