A routine public aviation display took a dramatic turn when a military aircraft came down during the event

The incident triggered an immediate emergency response as thick smoke filled the area near spectators

Authorities quickly moved to secure the site and begin a search and rescue operation

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A Greek Air Force F-4 Phantom fighter jet crashed on Saturday, September 5, during a live public flight display at Tanagra Air Base near Athens, triggering an emergency response as thick smoke rose over the venue.

The two-seater aircraft was taking part in a scheduled air show at the major military installation north of the Greek capital when the incident occurred.

Another military Air Force fighter jet crashes during air show. Photo credit: RONI REKOMAA/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Images from Greek public broadcaster ERT showed huge columns of dark smoke rising just a few hundred metres from the spectator enclosures as emergency crews rushed to the scene to tackle the resulting fire.

Greek Air Force fighter jet crashes during display

The aircraft, a long-serving F-4 Phantom operated by the Hellenic Air Force, came down during the flight demonstration in front of spectators attending the aviation event.

Following the crash, two military helicopters were deployed to the area to help fight the fires and support the emergency response.

The incident prompted an immediate search and rescue operation as military authorities worked to locate the crew and assess the impact zone.

Search and rescue operation launched

Military officials confirmed that rescue teams were dispatched immediately following the crash.

"A search and rescue operation is under way," a military official told reporters.

However, authorities had not immediately provided details about the condition of the two people believed to have been on board the aircraft or whether any spectators were injured.

The cause of the crash was also not immediately known and is expected to be investigated by the relevant military authorities.

Spectators ordered to evacuate airfield

In the aftermath of the incident, officials at Tanagra Air Base moved to clear the flight line and nearby public areas as emergency teams worked to bring the situation under control.

Loudspeakers across the air base instructed spectators to leave the area safely while rescue and firefighting operations continued.

The crash occurred during a public aviation event, with large numbers of people gathered at the base to watch the scheduled displays.

12 people confirmed dead after aircraft crash

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that 12 people had been confirmed dead following an aircraft crash near Butler Memorial Airport in Missouri, USA.

The State Highway Patrol announced the fatalities and confirmed that emergency personnel had been dispatched to the scene.

Investigators were expected to examine the plane's wreckage and collect evidence to determine the cause of the accident.

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Source: YEN.com.gh