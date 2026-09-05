The University of Ghana has issued a notice directed at prospective students following the release of the 2026 WASSCE results

The school urged applicants to log in to the UG applications portal and verify key personal and examination details

Applications for the 2026/2027 academic year remain open, with the portal set to close on September 8, 2026

The University of Ghana has shared a new admissions notice following the release of the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results.

The notice concerned the registration details of prospective students.

In a notice on Facebook, the school said applicants to the University of Ghana are advised to log in again to the UG applications portal to review the accuracy of entries.

Specifically, the school said applicants were to review their Full Name and Date of Birth and Examination records.

The records in question include the Index Number, Exam Month and Exam Year.

The school also stressed that applications for 2026/2027 admissions are still open for applicants with WASSCE results.

The University of Ghana urged applicants to “make realistic choices.”

Please note that applications for 2026/2027 admissions are still open for applicants with WASSCE results.

The application portal will be closed at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2026.

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Source: YEN.com.gh