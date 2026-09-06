Former Black Stars and Asante Kotoko defender Rashid Sumaila has built a business portfolio spanning five different industries

Sumaila's ventures include a washing bay, mechanic shop, provision store, laundry, and a barbering salon

The ex-footballer represented Ghana at the 2014 World Cup before investing his earnings into multiple service-based businesses

Former Ghana international Rashid Sumaila has channelled his football earnings into five separate businesses, building a post-career portfolio that ranges from automobile services to everyday consumer needs.

Sumaila had a decorated playing career, representing clubs including Al Qadsiah in Saudi Arabia, Mamelodi Sundowns in South Africa, and Asante Kotoko in Ghana, as well as the Black Stars at the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Rashid Sumaila’s Business Empire: 5 Companies Owned by Former Ghana Defender

Source: Getty Images

Rather than relying solely on his playing days, he began laying the groundwork for life after football through a deliberate series of investments across different sectors.

On this note, YEN.com.gh explores the six companies owned by the 33-year-old

5 companies owned by Rashid Sumaila

1. Provision store

Sumaila has opened a provision store, stocking everyday essentials from food items to household products. While this business idea may sound basic, provision stores occupy a central role in Ghanaian communities, and by entering this space, he has positioned himself in a business that tends to hold steady even during economic uncertainty.

2. Laundry

Another smart venture from Sumaila was his decision to to include to invest in the laundry business. This caters for a growing need in urban centres where residents increasingly seek time-saving services. The demand for professional laundry services has risen alongside busier lifestyles in Ghanaian cities and Sumaila has positioned himself to take advantage of that.

3. RS Washing Bay

Aside from laundry, the former Asante Kotoko stalwart launched is RS Washing Bay, a car washing service designed to meet the constant demand for vehicle cleaning in urban communities. In cities where commuting is part of daily life, the business offers a reliable and recurring source of income.

4. Mechanic Shop

Complementing the washing bay, the former defender also runs a mechanic shop that handles vehicle repairs, routine servicing, and general maintenance. Ghana's rapidly expanding automobile culture makes this a particularly well-timed investment, with increasing numbers of car, truck, and motorbike owners requiring dependable repair services.

5. Pure water factory

Sumaila has also ventured into the water production business, establishing a pure water factory in Ghana. The investment adds another layer to his growing business portfolio and highlights his efforts to build ventures beyond the football pitch.

6. Barbering Salon

Rounding out his six ventures is a barbering salon, a business that aligns with Ghana's vibrant and ever-growing haircut and fashion culture. Salons in the country attract a steady stream of customers, making it a fitting addition to his portfolio.

Rashid Sumaila: From the pitch to boardroom

What stands out about Sumaila's approach is the deliberate spread across multiple industries rather than a single concentrated bet.

His businesses collectively serve a broad cross-section of the community, from vehicle owners to everyday shoppers and style-conscious customers.

Watch all five businesses of Sumaila in the X video below:

The variety suggests a calculated effort to create multiple income streams, each capable of standing independently while contributing to an overall financial safety net.

For many professional athletes navigating life after sport, Sumaila's diversified strategy offers a compelling model worth noting.

8 businesses owned by Asamoah Gyan

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Asamoah Gyan has built a diverse business empire since retiring from professional football.

The Baby Jet has investments in real estate, food production, transport, music, event management, and boxing promotions.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh