The Electricity Company of Ghana has scheduled a power outage in parts of the Central Region on Wednesday, August 19, 2026

The outage will run from 9:00am to 4:00pm as ECG carries out planned maintenance works across several communities

Over a dozen communities in the Central Region are listed as affected, including Moree Township, Ankaful Junction and surrounding areas

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a planned interruption to electricity supply affecting several communities in the Central Region on Wednesday, August 19, 2026.

The power distributor said the outage is linked to scheduled maintenance works intended to improve service delivery in the affected areas.

The ECG announces an 8-hour power outage for Central Region communities on Wednesday, August 19, 2026. Photo credit: Bloomberg/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Communities facing the August 19 outage

ECG confirmed that the exercise will run from 9:00am to 4:00pm, lasting a total of eight hours. The communities facing supply interruptions include Brimso Headworks, Akaikrom, Police Barrier, Ankaful Junction, Mpeasem, WAEC, YayaaKwano, Wanyiwato, Moree Junction, Moree Township, Amosima, Akonoma, Eguase and surrounding areas.

The outage covers a broad stretch of communities and is expected to affect both residential and commercial customers throughout the maintenance window.

ECG urges residents to prepare

ECG acknowledged that the temporary suspension of supply would cause inconvenience and extended an apology to residents and businesses within the affected zones.

The company urged customers to take note of the scheduled timing and put in place the necessary arrangements before the maintenance exercise begins.

No further details were provided on the nature of the maintenance works or whether alternative supply arrangements would be made available during the outage period.

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GMet warns of rain and thunderstorms today

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Meteorological Agency had issued its weather forecast for Monday, August 17, 2026, covering all regions.

Thunderstorms and rain were expected in parts of the Oti, Northern and Bono East regions during the early morning hours.

GMet also warned of reduced visibility due to mist and fog and cautioned that sea conditions were rough.

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Source: YEN.com.gh