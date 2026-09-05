The Electricity Company of Ghana has scheduled maintenance work affecting parts of Ghana from the week starting September 7

The power distributor published a notice on September 3, confirming the planned outages expected to affect large parts of the region

The power distributor said the power cuts would enable engineers to work on the the faults to improve service delivery

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced planned maintenance works across the country that will result in temporary power interruptions in the in operations areas from September 7.

The power distributor issued a notice on September 5 indicating the planned maintenance.

In a notice on Facebook, the power distributor noted that the power will generally be out from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

The power distributor said the power cuts would enable engineers to work on a fault to improve service delivery.

The operational areas affected include the Accra East, Tema and Eastern regions.

Some of the areas to be affected include Mamobi, Tebibiano, Dodowa and Trassaco, among others.

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Source: YEN.com.gh