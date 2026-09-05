Dumsor: ECG Announces Areas To Suffer 8-Hour Maintenance Power Cuts From September 10
- The Electricity Company of Ghana has scheduled maintenance work affecting parts of Ghana from the week starting September 7
- The power distributor published a notice on September 3, confirming the planned outages expected to affect large parts of the region
- The power distributor said the power cuts would enable engineers to work on the the faults to improve service delivery
Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!
The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced planned maintenance works across the country that will result in temporary power interruptions in the in operations areas from September 7.
The power distributor issued a notice on September 5 indicating the planned maintenance.
In a notice on Facebook, the power distributor noted that the power will generally be out from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.
The power distributor said the power cuts would enable engineers to work on a fault to improve service delivery.
The operational areas affected include the Accra East, Tema and Eastern regions.
Some of the areas to be affected include Mamobi, Tebibiano, Dodowa and Trassaco, among others.
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.