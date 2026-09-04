Accra Academy beat Bright SHS and Achimota School in the 2026 NSMQ semi-finals to book a spot in the grand finale

Students, teachers and old boys erupted into a jama session after the result was announced, with the celebrations trending online

Accra Academy joins PRESEC Legon and St. Augustine's College in the 2026 NSMQ grand finale, chasing a first-ever championship

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Accra Academy secured its place in the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz grand finale after a commanding semi-final performance, and the scenes that followed the announcement were nothing short of electric.

Accra Academy triumphs over Bright SHS and Achimota School to secure a spot in the 2026 NSMQ grand finale, ending years of quarter-final disappointments. Image credit: NSMQGhana/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The Kaneshie-based school topped the semi-final standings with 54 points, finishing ahead of Bright SHS on 44 points and Achimota School on 43 points.

The moment the result was confirmed, halls filled with students, teachers and old boys who broke into a spirited jama session, footage of which spread rapidly across social media.

Accra Academy ends years of quarter-final heartbreak

The victory carries particular weight for the school and its supporters.

Since 2019, Accra Academy had repeatedly been eliminated at the quarter-final stage, unable to break through despite consistent campaigns.

Their 2026 run finally ended that frustrating cycle, and heading into the grand finale, the school has a genuine chance to claim its first-ever NSMQ championship title, a result that would be historic for the institution and its community.

Accra Academy will now face PRESEC Legon and St. Augustine's College in the grand finale, with all three schools bringing distinct but powerful legacies into the same contest.

With the stakes this high, the final is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated in the competition's recent history.

The YouTube post below captures the exciting moment Accra Academy secured their spot in the 2026 NSMQ Grand Finale after a triumphant performance.

Reactions trail Accra Academy's 2026 NSMQ victory

The Jama video and the school's result generated a wave of commentary online, with fans, old boys and neutral observers all weighing in.

Alfred Sarpong Owusu Ntim asked:

"I heard the two guys are Form 2 students and the substitute is in Form 3, is that true?"

Angel Kissinger wrote:

"Not be small Jama we Accra Aca boys go shiiii when we win the trophy. Meanwhile, when the Jama leader is the contestant 😆😆😆🤣."

Prince K Padmore declared:

"A say the finals we have reached, dear, we have already won the cup; they should just pray we don't win the cup. We will paint the whole Accra Blue and Yellow."

Kweku Dan noted:

"This is the best contest I have witnessed this year. Bright SHS did extremely well. All 3 schools really gave their A game. Congrats to Accra Academy."

Yaw Semdu observed:

"I can't believe Accra Aca won this. One thing is clear. This quiz is about strategy and not just about brilliance. I respect these Accra Aca boys for once. Wowwww. When they won two days with just 23 points, people wrote them off. They even did it with the HIGHEST score for the day."

Sampson Nii Kofi added with a laugh:

"I've realised OWASS and Accra Aca ain't always lucky when they get close to lifting the trophy... cos anytime they think they've gotten there, then PRESEC will find its way around them some way somehow?😂😂😂."

Top 10 best-performing schools in NSMQ history

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the 2026 National Science & Maths Quiz (NSMQ) was set to begin on August 20, 2026, with the competition scheduled to run until September 10, 2026.

Ahead of this year's highly competitive contest, YEN.com.gh takes a look at the most successful schools in the history of the NSMQ, ranked by the number of national championship trophies they have won.

Since the competition began in 1994, only 11 schools have lifted the prestigious national trophy.

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Source: YEN.com.gh