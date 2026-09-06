Arsenal defeated Chelsea 2-1 in a comeback win, with Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard among the scorers on matchday three

Erling Haaland reached 300 club career goals as Manchester City edged Coventry City to remain level on wins with Arsenal

Opta's model has shifted its Premier League title probabilities following the latest round of fixtures

Opta's supercomputer has revised its Premier League title predictions for the 2026/27 season following a dramatic third round of fixtures, with Arsenal strengthening their status as favourites after a 2-1 comeback victory over Chelsea.

The Gunners fell behind inside two minutes when Morgan Rogers put the visitors ahead, but Kai Havertz drew level to take his tally against his former club to three goals since departing west London.

Martin Odegaard then put Mikel Arteta's side in front five minutes into the second half, and Arsenal held on to complete the turnaround against Xabi Alonso's side.

Supercomputer updates its Premier League predictions after Arsenal pip Chelsea 2-1 on September 6, 2026. Photos by MB Media and Stuart MacFarlane.

Source: Getty Images

Supercomputer revises Premier League title predictions

According to Opta, the result moved Arsenal's predicted probability of retaining the Premier League title to 51.78%, up from 45.54% following matchday two.

Manchester City, who recorded their own narrow win, saw their probability edge slightly downward from 26.64% to 26.41%.

City claimed all three points against Coventry City courtesy of a headed goal from Erling Haaland, which also brought up 300 club career goals for the Norwegian striker.

Arsenal and City remain the only two sides in the division to have won all three of their opening matches this season.

Chelsea suffered a more significant decline in the projections, with their title probability dropping from 6.03% to 4.36% after the defeat.

Manchester United, who were held to a 2-2 draw by Everton, saw their figure trimmed from 3.71% to 2.69%.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles had scored a late goal to rescue a point for Everton and deny United what would have been a first win of the campaign.

Watch Maitland-Niles' screamer, as shared on X:

Liverpool and the rest of the contenders

The Reds recorded their first victory of the season with a 2-0 win over Ipswich, with Alexander Isak scoring both goals.

That result lifted Andoni Iraola's side's title probability from 5.51% to 6.72% in Opta's updated model.

Hull City continued their impressive start to the campaign, remaining in the top three despite being held to a goalless draw by Aston Villa.

The result maintained their early-season momentum as one of the division's surprise contenders.

With three games complete, Opta's model points firmly towards a two-horse race for the title between Arsenal and Manchester City, though Liverpool's improving form suggests the picture could shift as the campaign progresses.

Alan Shearer backs Arsenal to win Premier League title

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Premier League all-time top scorer Alan Shearer had backed Arsenal to win the title this season.

Shearer believes the Gunners’ strong summer signings have improved their chances of lifting the trophy.

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Source: YEN.com.gh