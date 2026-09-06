Springbok star Pieter-Steph du Toit shared a rare glimpse into his life away from rugby, revealing his roots on a family wine farm

The du Toit family have owned Kloovenburg Wine and Olive Estate in the Riebeek Valley since 1956

A beloved wine label on the estate tells the story of Pieter-Steph and his three brothers

Pieter-Steph du Toit, one of the most decorated forwards in South African rugby history, recently offered fans a glimpse into the life that shaped him long before the World Cup medals and international accolades.

The two-time World Rugby Player of the Year grew up on Kloovenburg Wine and Olive Estate, a family-owned property nestled in the Riebeek Valley at the foot of Kasteelberg mountain in the Western Cape's Swartland region.

The du Toit family acquired the estate in 1956, and it has remained theirs ever since, growing over the decades into one of the area's most celebrated wine and olive destinations.

Pieter-Steph Du Toit's family owns one of the most prestigious farms in South Africa. Photo credit: pieterstephdutoit/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

A wine label with a family story behind it

Among the estate's many offerings, one detail stands out for its personal charm.

A wine label called "Eight Feet" tells the story of Pieter-Steph and his three brothers, Johan, Anton and Daniël, who as children helped their father in the cellar by treading grapes with their bare feet.

The name accounts for all four pairs of young feet at work, and the image captures something essential about how the du Toit family has always approached the estate: as a shared, hands-on endeavour across generations.

The tasting room reflects this same sense of pride, reportedly displaying old family photographs alongside rugby memorabilia from Pieter-Steph's career, giving visitors a space where sport and heritage sit comfortably side by side.

A viewing deck overlooking the valley rounds out the experience, where guests can settle in with a glass of estate wine and take in the surrounding mountain scenery.

Kloovenburg's offerings for visitors

Beyond the cellar, Kloovenburg draws visitors with vineyard walks, olive oil tastings and hiking trails that wind through the property's landscape.

The estate has built a reputation not just on the quality of its produce but on the character of the place itself, which carries the unmistakable warmth of a property that has been genuinely lived in and loved.

Pieter-Steph du Toit, nicknamed PTSD by devoted fans, continues to represent the Springboks at the highest level.

But for those who visit Kloovenburg, the clearest picture of who he is may well be found not in a stadium highlight reel but in a wine label named after four barefoot boys and their father's grape harvest.

Rabiu Mohammed swaps football for cocoa farming

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Black Stars midfielder Rabiu Mohammed had started a new chapter in his life after leaving professional football.

The 36-year-old has since turned his attention to cocoa farming, trading the football pitch for life on the farm.

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Source: YEN.com.gh