Vinicius Jr was photographed shirtless during his off-season holiday, with every new image drawing fresh scrutiny from fans

Brazilian outlet TMC Esporte reported that the Real Madrid forward underwent a chin harmonisation procedure at a clinic in Goiânia shortly after Brazil's World Cup exit

Fans have been closely comparing Vinicius's current appearance to how he looked during the tournament, sparking debate online

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr was pictured shirtless while with his 'new look'. The photos come amid ongoing online speculation about a reported chin harmonisation procedure.

New vacation photos of Vinicius Jr have fans scrutinising his appearance again. Image credit: Foot Mercato.

Source: Twitter

Brazilian outlet TMC Esporte reported that Vinicius underwent the procedure at a clinic in Goiânia, Brazil, shortly after Brazil's exit from the 2026 World Cup.

The report, carried by California Post, said the treatment involved fillers used to sculpt and define the jawline.

Since then, every new photo or video of the 26-year-old has drawn renewed attention from fans comparing his current look to his appearance during the tournament.

Vinicius Jr poses on vacation amid surgery rumours

New photos show Vinicius Jr relaxing on a getaway, dressed in white shorts, sunglasses and a silver chain, with tattoos visible on his right arm.

In one image, he is seen standing outdoors in front of tropical greenery with his hands in his pockets, while another shows him seated at an outdoor table with a water bottle nearby.

The photos gave fans a clearer look at his face from multiple angles, reigniting comparisons to his pre-rumour appearance.

Vinicius did not address the ongoing speculation in connection with the photos, which appear to have been taken candidly during a break away from football.

The X post by Foot Mercato of Vinicius on vacation with his 'new look' is shown below.

Fans react to Vinicius Jr's vacation photos

Reaction to the photos was largely positive, with many fans commenting on his appearance, beard and general mood.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments from the post.

Hala Madrid wrote:

"So the beard too came with the surgery?"

CLUB OF THE CENTURY said:

"Hate aside, he looks very good. Love you, my boy."

Armadillo commented:

"Vini enjoying the offseason like this, man deserves the break after the season he had."

ƊeLta added:

"His confidence levels are at an all-time high. This new Vini going into the new season would be crazy."

kf wrote:

"Would take quite a while getting used to this new face, not gonna lie."

Yamal celebrates World Cup win with his girlfriend

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Spain star Lamine Yamal shared a touching moment with his girlfriend, Ines Garcia, after the World Cup final.

Yamal was seen sitting on the ground when Garcia approached him and planted a kiss on him in a moment caught on camera.

Garcia, a 21-year-old content creator, had been a constant presence throughout Spain's World Cup run, often seen in the stands wearing Yamal's number 19 jersey.

Source: YEN.com.gh