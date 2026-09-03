The NSMQ confirmed the three finalists for the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz championship

PRESEC Legon, St. Augustine's College, and Accra Academy emerged from a field of over 27 senior high schools

Accra Academy reached the NSMQ final in 2026 after breaking a quarter-final deadlock that had lasted since 2019

Three schools are left standing in the race to be crowned Ghana's brightest scientific minds, as the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) final takes shape.

The NSMQ finally confirm the 2026 finalists: PRESEC Legon, St. Augustine's College, and Accra Academy, competing for Ghana's brightest scientific minds. Image credit: NSMQGhana/Facebook

Source: UGC

The NSMQ confirmed via its official Facebook page on September 3, 2026, that PRESEC Legon, St. Augustine's College, and Accra Academy have all advanced to the grand finale, having outlasted more than 27 senior high schools from across the country.

PRESEC Legon chasing a ninth title

For PRESEC Legon, the final represents yet another opportunity to add to what is already the most decorated run in the competition's history.

The Legon-based school has won the NSMQ championship eight times and will be aiming to secure a ninth title when the contestants finally face off.

Their pedigree alone makes them the team to beat.

St. Augustine chases third NSMQ trophy

St. Augustine's College, Cape Coast's celebrated all-boys institution, enters the contest as a two-time champion in their own right.

Having tasted glory before, the school knows what it takes to perform when the pressure is highest and will be looking to reclaim past glory.

Accra Academy's historic run to the final

Perhaps the most compelling storyline heading into the final belongs to Accra Academy.

The Accra-based school had been stuck in a quarter-final deadlock since 2019, repeatedly falling short at that stage of the competition.

Their 2026 campaign finally ended that frustrating streak, and a victory in the final would mark the school's first NSMQ championship in decades, a result that would send shockwaves through Ghana's academic community.

With three schools carrying such distinct but powerful histories into the same room, the 2026 NSMQ final promises to be one of the most fiercely contested in recent memory.

The YouTube videos below provide more details on the three schools that have made it to the NSMQ Grand Finale.

Top 10 best-performing schools in NSMQ history

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the 2026 National Science & Maths Quiz (NSMQ) was set to begin on August 20, 2026, with the competition scheduled to run until September 10, 2026.

Ahead of this year's highly competitive contest, YEN.com.gh takes a look at the most successful schools in the history of the NSMQ, ranked by the number of national championship trophies they have won.

Since the competition began in 1994, only 11 schools have lifted the prestigious national trophy.

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Source: YEN.com.gh