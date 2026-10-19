The Ghana Education Service scheduled its November 2026 Teachers' Promotion Examinations across three consecutive days for six rank categories

Candidates will receive SMS notifications with their Staff IDs, Index Numbers and examination centres ahead of the exercise

The GES outlined where teachers can verify their names and Index Numbers before the examinations begin

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has released the full timetable for its November 2026 Teachers' Promotion Examinations, giving candidates across the country the key details they need to prepare.

Ghana Education Service releases the timetable for the 2026 teacher promotional examinations. Image credit: GES/Facebook

Source: UGC

The examinations are scheduled to run from Monday, November 2, 2026 to Wednesday, 4 November 2026.

Each session will be held in the morning, from 9.00 am to 11.00 am, and candidates are expected to sit on the date assigned to their specific rank.

GES November 2026 promotion examination timetable

The schedule covers six rank categories across the three days:

- Monday, 2 November 2026

Time: 9:00 am – 11:00 am

Ranks: Director I (DI) and Director II (DII)

- Tuesday, 3 November 2026

Time: 9:00 am – 11:00 am

Ranks: Assistant Director II (ADII) and Principal Superintendent (PS)

- Wednesday, 4 November 2026

Time: 9:00 am – 11:00 am

Ranks: Assistant Director I (ADI) and Deputy Director (DD)

Examination centres listed in the notice include colleges of education, universities and selected senior high schools across several regions of Ghana.

The Facebook post below contains the official GES release.

What candidates must know before the examinations

The GES will send SMS messages to registered candidates containing their Staff IDs, Index Numbers and designated examination centres.

Candidates are asked to monitor their phones for these notifications and to quote their Staff ID and Index Number on their question papers during the examination.

Every candidate must also bring a national identification card bearing their name and photograph to the examination centre. Without this, entry may be denied.

For those who have not received an SMS or need to confirm their details, the GES has identified four channels for verification: the GES headquarters, Regional Education Offices, Municipal, Metropolitan and District Education Offices, and designated examination centres.

Candidates are strongly encouraged to verify their details well ahead of the examination dates. Any discrepancies or concerns should be directed through the relevant Municipal, Metropolitan or District Education Office, and escalated to the GES headquarters if necessary.

Ghana's Education Minister suspends Obuasi SHTS head Zakaria Abdulai over misconduct allegations; police CID probe requested, while claims remain unproven. Image credit: Safoa TV GH/FB

Source: UGC

Education Ministry orders suspension of Headmaster

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's Minister of Education had ordered the immediate suspension of Zakaria Abdulai, headmaster of Obuasi Senior High Technical School (SHTS), following allegations of misconduct involving a female student.

The directive came through an official press release dated October 13, 2026, in which the Ministry confirmed that the matter had come to light following claims reported by Joynews and investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni.

In the statement, the Minister instructed the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES) to move swiftly to suspend Zakaria Abdulai while a thorough investigation into the matter is conducted.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh