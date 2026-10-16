Canada Issues 2,500 Invitations for Permanent Residence Through Express Entry

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada issued 2,500 invitations to apply for permanent residence on Thursday, October 15, 2026

The draw exclusively targeted Canadian Experience Class candidates, with the minimum CRS score set at 519

Candidates can enter Canada's Express Entry pool through one of the three designated immigration programmes

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Canada opened a new pathway to permanent residence for thousands of skilled migrants on Thursday, October 15, as Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) released 2,500 invitations to apply through its Express Entry system.

Canada’s Express Entry draw issued 2,500 permanent residence invitations to Canadian Experience Class candidates, with a minimum CRS score of 519: key facts. Image credit: Canada Prime Minister

Source: UGC

The draw was programme-specific, meaning it was restricted solely to candidates eligible under the Canadian Experience Class (CEC).

IRCC confirmed that the lowest CRS score among those invited stood at 519.

Where two or more applicants share the same score at the cut-off threshold, the deciding factor is the date and time each person submitted their Express Entry profile.

How Canada's Express Entry draw system works

IRCC operates three distinct types of invitation rounds.

General rounds are open to top-ranked candidates across all three programmes managed under Express Entry.

Programme-specific rounds, like Thursday's draw, focus on a single designated scheme.

Category-based rounds are launched at the minister's discretion to address a particular economic goal, drawing from candidates who meet specified criteria within a defined category.

For each round, IRCC first decides the type of draw it will run and the number of candidates it intends to invite.

It then identifies the highest-ranked eligible applicants from the pool and extends formal invitations to apply for permanent residence.

The X post below contains Canada’s official announcement.

Who can join Canada's Express Entry pool?

Applicants seeking entry into the Express Entry pool must qualify under at least one of three federal programmes: the Federal Skilled Worker Programme, the Federal Skilled Trades Programme, or the Canadian Experience Class.

Once in the pool, candidates receive a CRS score calculated using several factors, including age, educational background, language ability, and prior work experience.

Higher scores improve a candidate's chances of receiving an invitation in future draws.

The CEC is specifically designed for people who have already accumulated skilled work experience within Canada and are looking to make the move to permanent residence.

Thursday's draw was exclusively for candidates who met CEC eligibility requirements.

Canada names foreigners eligible to join its military

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada opened enrolment in the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) to permanent residents, with Minister of National Defence Anita Anand announcing on behalf of the federal government.

The policy change broadens access to the military in a significant way.

Previously, permanent residents could only join the CAF through a narrower pathway reserved for applicants who had already received training in a foreign military, such as pilots, logistics officers, and infantry officers.

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Source: YEN.com.gh