Achimota School's quiz team claimed top honours at this year's World HIV/AIDS Day Quiz Competition, finishing ahead of one of the country's most decorated academic schools

Three students represented the co-educational school in the contest, and the school shared photos of the team proudly holding their certificates on its official Instagram page

Details about the rewards the contestants and the school took home emerged in the post, which also hinted at a familiar result against the Legon-based school

Achimota School has emerged winner of this year's World HIV/AIDS Day Quiz Competition, edging out rival PRESEC-Legon.

Achimota School beats PRESEC-Legon to win the 2026 World HIV/AIDS Day Quiz Competition. Photo source: achimotaschoolat100

Source: Instagram

PRESEC-Legon is fresh from a historic run at the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ). In September 2026, the Legon-based school claimed a record ninth NSMQ title, becoming the most decorated school in the competition's history.

Achimota, which remains the only co-educational school to have won the NSMQ, saw its own campaign end at the semi-final stage.

Bright SHS and Achimota both lost that contest to Accra Academy, which topped the semi-final with 54 points to reach its first-ever grand finale.

Achimota School wins World HIV/AIDS Day quiz

Months after that semi-final exit, Achimota has bounced back with a win over PRESEC-Legon in a different contest.

On Wednesday, November 18, 2026, the school won this year's World HIV/AIDS Day Quiz Competition. According to a post on the school's Instagram page, achimotaschoolat100, Achimota beat PRESEC-Legon to the title once again.

The school was represented by three contestants: Aidoo Baah Haizel Nhyiraba, Abaye Edward and Wemodoe Janice Abagale.

Photos shared with the post showed the students in their uniforms, holding up their certificates outside a school building.

The Instagram post by Achimota School at 100, in which the school celebrates its World HIV/AIDS Day Quiz win, is below.

Achimota contestants receive cash award, certificates

Beyond the bragging rights, the victory came with rewards for both the students and the school. Each contestant received a certificate and a cash award for their performance.

Achimota School also received what it described as a handsome cash reward for winning the competition.

The post did not disclose the exact amounts or name the organisers of the contest. Several social media users liked the post, which had gathered more than 200 likes within a day.

Achimota and PRESEC produce KNUST doctors

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Achimota School had 17 former students in KNUST's 2026 class of doctors.

PRESEC-Legon recorded 31 graduates in the same class, while Wesley Girls' High School topped the list with 52. Some announcements combined graduates of medicine and dentistry, so the totals differed across reports.

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Source: YEN.com.gh