PRESEC-Legon's alumni association celebrated a member of its 2022 year group after he graduated top of his class at the University of Media, Arts and Communication

Details from his valedictorian profile traced his educational journey from a basic school in the Volta Region to the Legon-based school and later on to UniMAC

The graduate also credited his parents, lecturers and friends for his success, while a personal philosophy and Bible verse captured how he approached all his studies

PRESEC-Legon has celebrated its alumnus Dzomeku Calvin after he emerged as the valedictorian of the University of Media, Arts and Communication's (UniMAC) 5th Congregation.

PRESEC celebrates as alumnus Dzomeku Calvin emerges valedictorian of UniMAC's 5th Congregation. Photo source: presecalumni/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Over the past few months, the Legon-based boys' school has enjoyed a remarkable run of academic success.

Earlier, in April 2026, PRESEC student Kekeli Afudego was crowned Ghana's top high school mathematician.

In September 2026, Voice of KNUST announced that 31 PRESEC-Legon alumni graduated as medical doctors from KNUST at the close of the 2025/2026 academic year.

That milestone followed the school's record ninth National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) title.

Dzomeku Calvin's journey to UniMAC valedictorian

Calvin's achievement was celebrated by the PRESEC alumni association on Instagram. On Monday, November 23, 2026, the association announced that he had emerged as valedictorian of UniMAC's 5th Congregation.

According to the post, he graduated with an impressive Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.99. His educational journey began at the Peki College of Education Demonstration Basic School (GOVCO) in the South Dayi District of the Volta Region.

Afterwards, he completed his secondary education at PRESEC-Legon in 2022. Before gaining admission to UniMAC, he won the maiden edition of the National Cyber Security Challenge while representing his school.

The Instagram post by PRESEC Alumni, in which the association celebrates Dzomeku Calvin's valedictorian feat, is below.

Dzomeku Calvin credits family for UniMAC success

Beyond his grades, Calvin's profile highlighted a consistent record of leadership and service. He served as a school prefect in both primary and senior high school and later became a Cadet Physical Training Instructor.

At UniMAC, he was a course representative and a member of the Students' Representative Council (SRC) Judicial Council. Calvin attributed much of his success to his family, teachers, lecturers and friends, especially his father, Mr David Dzomeku.

Guided by his faith, he draws inspiration from Luke 1:37, which says that with God nothing shall be impossible. His personal philosophy is captured in the words:

"Do the hard work and leave the rest to God."

UniMAC names Seyram Yorgbe 2025 valedictorian

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that UniMAC named Seyram M.A. Yorgbe as the valedictorian of its 2025 postgraduate master's class.

The graduation ceremony was held on March 13, 2026, at the Dzorwula UniMAC Campus. She began her education as a mature student and overcame challenges posed by distance and life circumstances.

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Source: YEN.com.gh