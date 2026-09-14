Bright SHS shared the NOVDEC results of its 2026 NSMQ history-making students, Mercy Adjeley Okang and Richmond Kwabena Damoah

Adjeley achieved 7As while Richmond obtained 6As in the WAEC NOVDEC Private Candidates examination as Form 2 students

The two brilliant Form 2 students also guided Bright SHS to the quarter-finals of the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz

Two of Ghana's most talked-about young academic talents, Mercy Adjeley Okang and Richmond Kwabena Damoah, had already signalled their exceptional abilities long before they made national headlines at the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

Bright SHS Form 2 NSMQ stars Mercy Adjeley Okang and Richmond Kwabena Damoah score 7As and 6As, respectively, in their WAEC NOVDEC papers. Image credit: NSMQGhana/FB

Source: UGC

Bright Senior High and Technical School shared on Facebook on 13th September 2026 that the two students sat the WAEC NOVDEC Private Candidates examination while still in Form 2, and the results were remarkable.

Adjeley recorded an outstanding seven A grades, while Richmond secured six A grades in the same sitting.

According to the school's post, it is standard practice at Bright Senior High and Technical School to encourage Form 2 students to attempt the NOVDEC examination as part of early preparation towards their final West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The school noted that many of its students perform strongly in the exam each year.

The school used the occasion to highlight its status as a Category "A" private institution under Ghana's Free SHS policy, positioning itself as a strong academic environment for parents and guardians seeking quality secondary education for their children.

The Facebook post below contains the details Bright SHS shared about its NSMQ contestants.

Bright SHS reaches NSMQ quarter-finals

Beyond their impressive NOVDEC performance, Adjeley and Richmond went on to represent Bright SHS at the 2026 NSMQ, where the school progressed to the quarter-finals, surpassing several competing institutions along the way.

Their journey at the competition earned them the description of "history makers" from their own school.

The Facebook post from Bright SHS drew attention to the fact that the duo's strong showing at the NSMQ was not a sudden burst of brilliance, but rather the result of a sustained academic culture that the school cultivates from the early stages of a student's secondary education.

Ablakwa set to honour PRESEC NSMQ heroes with a brand-new bus and more. Image credit: NSMQ, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Source: UGC

Ablakwa rewarded PRESEC NSMQ champions

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa pledged to donate a dedicated bus to his alma mater, Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School, popularly known as PRESEC-Legon.

The bus will be reserved for the school’s National Science and Maths Quiz team to support the movement of contestants and coordinators during preparations and competitions.

Ablakwa announced the donation while responding to a request from the school following its historic victory in the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz.

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Source: YEN.com.gh