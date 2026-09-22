NSMQ Ghana announced that Bright SHS contestant Mercy Adjeley Okang received a full scholarship worth $50,000 to Academic City University

The scholarship covers tuition, accommodation, meals, a laptop, books, and a monthly stipend

The announcement came on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, drawing widespread attention to Mercy's academic journey

Mercy Adjeley Okang, a standout contestant from Bright SHS at the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), has been awarded a full scholarship worth $50,000 to Academic City University College in Ghana.

Bright SHS NSMQ star Mercy Adjeley Okang wins a $50,000 full scholarship to Academic City university. Photo source: National Science & Maths Quiz

Source: Facebook

NSMQ Ghana made the announcement on Instagram on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, describing it as "a well-deserved milestone" for the young scholar.

The full scholarship package is among the most comprehensive packages available to Ghanaian students, covering every significant cost of university life.

What Mercy Adjeley Okang's scholarship covers

Beyond tuition fees, the award for the 2026 NSMQ star takes care of accommodation, meals, a laptop, textbooks, and a monthly stipend, meaning Mercy can focus entirely on her studies without financial pressure.

The $50,000 package from Academic City University represents a significant investment in one of Ghana's brightest young science and mathematics minds.

Mercy's recognition follows a strong run on the NSMQ circuit, where her school built a reputation for producing academically gifted students and became the first-ever private school to reach the semi-final of the competition in its history

The school's contestants drew considerable attention during the 2026 competition, with Bright SHS students having previously surfaced in NOV/DEC results discussions.

The scholarship package comes days after Adjeley recorded an outstanding seven A grades in the NOVDEC as a Form 2 student.

Her NSMQ colleague Richmond also secured six A grades in the same sitting.

The Instagram post detailing Bright SHS contestant Mercy Adjeley Okang's scholarship is below:

Academic City University's investment in NSMQ talent

Academic City University College has positioned itself as a destination for top-performing science students in Ghana.

By extending a full scholarship to Mercy, the institution signals its commitment to nurturing talent that emerges from the country's most competitive secondary school academic platform.

For Mercy Adjeley Okang, the award marks the beginning of what many will expect to be a remarkable university career.

PRESEC NSMQ star reportedly secures KNUST admission

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about PRESEC Legon NSMQ champion Jason Antwi-Agyei’s reported admission to study Mechanical Engineering at KNUST.

The announcement excited fans who followed his remarkable journey from quiz champion to university student.

Jason helped PRESEC secure a historic ninth NSMQ title just weeks after becoming part of the team that also won the Best Team award.

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Source: YEN.com.gh