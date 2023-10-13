A woman has been arrested for posting a video suggesting the Kintampo Falls was polluted by illegal mining

The woman named Farida Antwi is a third-year student at the Kintampo College of Health in the Bono East Region

The management of the Kintampo Waterfalls complained with the police service, leading to her arrest

Police have arrested a woman for posting a video showing the pollution of the Kintampo Falls after it turned brown.

The woman had suggested that the water pollution in the Bono East Region was due to illegal-small scale mining, also known as galamsey.

The woman arrested has been identified as Farida Antwi, a level 300 Kintampo College of Health student.

The arrest came after the management of the Kintampo Waterfalls complained.

A police source told GhanaWeb that the suspect was detained for some time after her statement was

In a statement, it explained that the discolouration of the water was because of heavy rainfall, causing flooding that carried dirt into the waterfall.

The management said a road was under construction in the area, resulting in the red soil washing into the waterfall's source.

The new state of the waterfall went viral on social media.

The Kintampo Falls in the Bono East Region on the Punpum River is one of Ghana's tallest waterfalls.

It was also known as Sanders Falls during the colonial era.

The falls comprise three main drops, the longest 82 feet tall and concealed deep into the forest.

Past controversy at tourist site

In 2019, YEN.com.gh reported that one man died after two groups clashed over the management of the Kintampo Waterfalls.

The police arrested ten others because of the clash. Various items were retrieved from the suspects after they were arrested.

In 2017, 18 people died at the Kintampo Waterfalls in the Brong Ahafo region after trees crashed on them following a heavy storm.

