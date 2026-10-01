The University of Ghana rose 114 places in the 2027 Times Higher Education World University Rankings, entering the 801–1000 global band

UG ranked first in Ghana and first in West Africa for Research Environment and International Outlook in the latest assessment

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo credited the climb to the university's faculty, staff, students, alumni and partners

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The University of Ghana has made a dramatic leap up the global academic ladder, jumping 114 places in the 2027 Times Higher Education World University Rankings to land in the 801–1000 band.

University of Ghana climbs 114 places in THE World University Rankings 2027. Image credit: University of Ghana, Legon

Source: Facebook

The university announced the milestone on Wednesday, 30 September 2026, following the publication of the latest THE rankings, which covered 2,297 institutions worldwide.

The result places the University of Ghana at the top of the rankings table among Ghanaian universities and positions it second in West Africa.

On the African continent, UG now sits among the top 20 universities, and it is one of only four West African institutions to break into the global top 1,000.

UG's strongest performing categories

UG's improvement was driven by standout scores in several key areas.

The university finished first in both Ghana and West Africa for Research Environment, and repeated that double in the International Outlook category.

In the Industry pillar, UG came first in Ghana and second in West Africa, while also placing among the continent's top 10.

The THE methodology uses 17 indicators spread across five performance areas: Research Quality, Teaching, Research Environment, International Outlook and Industry.

Research Quality carries the heaviest weighting at 30 per cent, followed by Teaching at 29.5 per cent and Research Environment at 29 per cent.

Amfo credits collective effort

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo described the ranking as a significant achievement and pointed to a broad coalition of contributors behind the progress.

She credited the university's faculty, staff, students, alumni and partners, highlighting their combined work in strengthening research output, teaching quality, international engagement and institutional systems.

The university linked its upward trajectory to the goals set out in its 2024–2029 Strategic Plan, which targets impactful research, improved student experience, faculty development, international partnerships and sustainable resource mobilisation.

UG noted that the THE result builds on strong showings in other major league tables, including the QS World University Rankings and the Academic Ranking of World Universities.

The institution said it intends to press ahead with its strategic plan, with continued focus on research impact, innovation and partnerships as it works to deepen its presence on the global academic stage.

The X post on the University of Ghana's achievement is below.

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The first students will help shape the identity of a new institution focused on practical training and research. Applicants must submit their materials by October 11, 2026.

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Source: YEN.com.gh