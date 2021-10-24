Dancehall music star Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, is serving a one-week remand term at the Ankaful Prisons in the Central Region.

Shatta Wale was remanded on Thursday, October 21, 2021, after appearing before a circuit court in Accra.

Shatta Wale was taken to the Ankaful Prisons which is near Cape Coast to serve his remand term.

A video from the Ankaful prison has popped up showing the massive reception Shatta Wale received upon his arrival.

In the video sighted on Shatta Wale is seen dressed in black with a number of people including prison officers surrounding him.

The Melissa hitmaker took a stroll through the prison while a number of inmates lined up behind wired fences to hail him.

Many of the inmates were heard shouting 'paah paah paah' in excitement of Wale's appearance in the prison.

