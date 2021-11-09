Fadda Dickson has been honoured in the United States of America (USA)

He received International Honorary Degree of Doctor of Philosophy in Executive Leadership and Business Administration

The managing director of Despite Media Group was accompanied by Kennedy Osei

Fadda Dickson, the managing director of Despite Media Group has been honoured for his hard work.

Fadda Dickson has been honoured by George Fox University, College of Physical Therapy, a top university in the United States of America (USA).

YEN.com.gh has seen photos and a video of Fadda Dickson as he received the International Honorary Degree of Doctor of Philosophy in Executive Leadership and Business Administration.

Source: Instagram

From the photos and the video, Fadda Dickson was flanked by executives of the university.

The popular media guru was also supported by Despite Media Group general manager, Kennedy Osei, who is the first son of Osei Kwame Despite.

With the new recognition, Fadda Dickson would have a doctor title attached to his official name.

Fans congratulated him

sankwins_skincaregh:

"Well deserved."

godwinadjei19:

" congrats sir."

dramzx

"Make life before you go to school... My simple advice ❤️. Congratulations fada ."

nkboadi

"Congrats Sir. Every one minute biaaa, awards ne doctorates nam mu."

nana_kweku_stan:

"Greater heights fadda"

Fadda Dickson is one of the respected media personalities in the country at the moment.

He has been in the media business for over 20 years.

Source: Yen.com.gh