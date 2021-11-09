Actress Nana Ama McBrown and her husband, Maxwell Mensah, have given couple goals after stepping out in style.

McBrown and Maxwell were among attendees at the 2021 Ghana UK-Based Achievement Awards (GUBA 2021) held in Accra on Monday, November 8.

Appearing on the red carpet at the Accra International Conference Centre, McBrown and Maxwell looked gorgeous together.

Nana Ama McBrown and Maxwell dazzle on GUBA red carpet Photo source: @iamamamcbrown, @maxmens, @nkonkonsa

McBrown rocked a black gown with turquoise-coloured designs on her chest. Maxwell, on ethe other hand, looked dapper in black shirt and dark-blue suit.

In a video sighted on Instagram blog Nkonkonsa, the wife and husband were seen having a chat and giggling while posing on the red carpet.

